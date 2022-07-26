Myanmar junta defiantly defends executions, as U.S. pressures China to do more

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Myanmar’s military junta struck a defiant tone Tuesday after executing four pro-democracy activists days earlier, stating that it would not hesitate to repeat the actions, while the United States called on China to exert more political pressure on its neighbor. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The executions were the first death penalties carried out in Myanmar since 1988, sending shock waves through the country and sparking widespread international condemnation. They included two prominent leaders of the civilian resistance movement, who the ruling military accused of terrorism and sentenced to death last year in closed-door trials.

“We had nothing personal with them,” military junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference in the capital Naypyidaw on Tuesday. “We proceeded with the laws to keep the stability of the country in line with the rule of law.”

Striking a defiant note, he said the four were sentenced legally by the courts, adding: “I will repeat that their acts should be sentenced to death again and again.”

Kyaw Min Yu, 51, also known as Ko Jimmy, rose to prominence in student uprisings in 1988 and had spent years in and out of prison for his activism. Phyo Zeya Thaw, 41, was a hip-hop artist turned member of parliament who was widely admired among Myanmar’s youth. Two other men, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw, were also executed, state media reported — all were probably killed by hanging.

The United States condemned the killings in the country, which is also known as Burma.

“Such reprehensible acts of violence and repression cannot be tolerated,” tweeted Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We remain committed to the people of Burma and their efforts to restore Burma’s path to democracy.”

The State Department went further, saying there could be “no business as usual” with the military junta which took power last year in a coup, after the “heinous acts.”

Spokesman Ned Price called the executions “a slap in the face to the millions of Burmese who wish to see their country back on the path to democracy,” and urged countries to ban sales of military equipment to the country and “refrain from lending the regime any degree of international credibility.”

Price also specifically called out Beijing.

“Arguably, no country has the potential to influence the trajectory of Burma’s next steps more so than the PRC,” he said, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “The fact is that the regime has not faced the level of economic and in some cases diplomatic pressure that we would like to see. We are calling on countries around the world to do more. We will be doing more as well.”

He added that Blinken and his counterpart, China’s foreign minster Wang Yi, had discussed Myanmar during their meeting in Indonesia earlier this month.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also criticized the junta’s “illegitimate rule” and called the executions a “dark step backwards” for the country, which is home to some 55 million people.

“Clearly it is time for Burma’s neighbors to shoulder a larger burden,” he said in a statement. “It is Burma’s neighbors who have the most economic influence over the junta, and it is Burma’s neighbors who have the most at stake.”

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Monday that China “adheres to the principle of noninterference in other countries’ internal affairs.” He added, that all parties in Myanmar “should properly handle their differences and disagreements within the framework of the constitution and laws with an eye on the long-term interests of the country.”

Protests took place Tuesday outside Myanmar’s embassies in Bangkok and Tokyo. Human rights groups, the United Nations and foreign governments have also been swift in their condemnation of the executions.

In Asia, Malaysia called them a crime against humanity with Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah telling reporters Tuesday that the junta was “making a mockery” of a regional peace plan.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, also denounced the executions as “highly reprehensible.” It said the killings had been a setback to any dialogue between the junta and the opposition. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who chairs ASEAN, had previously urged Myanmar’s military leaders not to enforce the death sentences.

Leaders from the European Union, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and the United Kingdom among others also issued a joint statement Monday condemning the executions and the regime’s “disregard for human rights and the rule of law.”

In Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party said in a statement the four men had been killed in “cold blood” and accused the junta of committing “atrocities against the people of Myanmar.”

Myanmar’s military first seized power in 1962 but gradually loosened its grip in 2010, allowing for democratic elections and an influx of international companies. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy rose to power in 2015, but its rule was short-lived. The military violently reclaimed control in February 2021. Since then, more than 100 people have been sentenced to death and thousands jailed, including Suu Kyi, rights groups say.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in a statement Monday said the executions “mark a further deterioration of the already dire human rights environment in Myanmar.”

Cape Diamond, Rebecca Tan and Rachel Pannett contributed to this report.

