Brittney Griner prepares to testify this week in Russian trial

RIGA, Latvia — WNBA star Brittney Griner faces another nerve-racking week in her Moscow trial on drug charges, with her testimony and cross-examination by the prosecution expected Wednesday.
Griner has been in custody since mid-February, after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport. She was arrested a week before the invasion of Ukraine, when relations between the United States and Russia were strained and icy. The Kremlin has rejected U.S. claims that she is being wrongfully held.
Griner pleaded guilty to the charges — meaning she faces certain conviction — but she has told the court she did not intend to break Russian law, explaining she was in a hurry when she packed her bags for Moscow.
The trial has widened the gulf between Washington and Moscow and intensified anti-American sentiment in Russia. State television spews out aggressive propaganda daily, claiming that the United States provoked Russia’s war against Ukraine as part of a plot to dismember the country and gobble up its resources.
But Griner does have a well of sympathy in Yekaterinburg, the Urals city where she starred for the local team UMMC Yekaterinburg in a Russian league that pays Americans generous salaries to play during the WNBA offseason.
UMMC Yekaterinburg’s 1000-member fan group on VKontakte, or VK, Russia’s version of Facebook, mostly supports Griner.
“I hope all ends well for Brittney and she can return to her family,” wrote a fan named Tatyana under a group post that quoted team Director Maksim Ryabkov’s character testimony at the trial earlier this month.
“A story that was blown out of proportion. Let the athlete go,” commented Nadezhda Maiga under a recent photo picturing Griner in a courtroom cage.
But some see the charge as justified given that marijuana is illegal in Russia.
“The fact that she was arrested is correct, but I think to give her five years for that is too harsh because she didn’t bring it to sell, but for herself,” wrote another VK user, Dmitry Butakov.
Last week, the defense presented medical certificates indicating that Griner suffers from chronic pain and was prescribed medical cannabis by an Arizona doctor.
After her testimony and cross-examination this week, the defense will rest its case. Since Griner pleaded guilty, her lawyers say they hope to convince the court to be lenient.
It is not clear when the verdict and sentence will be handed down. In the final stages of the case, the prosecutor and defense will sum up their cases, and the prosecutor will spell out what punishment the state is seeking. Griner will be given a “final word” — the defendant’s last chance to address the court about the charges.
Some Americans have voiced concern that an openly gay Black woman could face legal bias in a country with a long history of racism and discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
Trevor Reed, a former Marine recently freed from a Russian prison in a prisoner exchange in April, said last month at a rally in Griner’s support that she is “in a lot of ways in a worse position” than he was “because Brittney is African American.”
With political and diplomatic ties between Washington and Moscow in a deep freeze, sports and cultural ties are also fraying, and it seems unlikely that WNBA players will continue to play in Russia. Griner’s American teammates in Yekaterinburg — Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Jonquel Jone — flew home after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
The U.S. State Department has warned Americans not to travel to Russia.
The White House says that Griner is being held in “intolerable circumstances” and it will do all it can to have her released with other wrongfully detained prisoners, including Paul Whelan, an ex-Marine arrested in 2018, convicted of spying in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He denies the charges, saying he was set up.
Russian officials have condemned the public pressure in the United States for Griner’s release while hinting that Russia may be willing to hand her over in a prisoner swap — but only after the trial is completed.
However, Moscow’s terms may be difficult for Washington to accept: Media speculation is increasing about a possible exchange involving Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is currently serving a 25-year sentence in Illinois for conspiring to kill U.S. nationals and selling weapons to terrorists.
The White House and State Department have said that freeing Griner and other wrongfully held Americans is their highest priority.
Natalia Abbakumova in Riga, Latvia, contributed to this report.
