War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: Missile strikes hit south and north Ukraine; Gazprom to halve Germany gas supply

By
and 
 
July 26, 2022 at 4:23 a.m. EDT
An image from the Odessa City Council shows Ukrainian firefighters battling a fire on a boat burning in the port of Odessa after missiles hit the port on July 23, 2022. (Str/Odessa City Council Telegram Cha)
Russia targeted the region of Odessa with missiles early Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities said — mere days after a strike on the Black Sea port threw into question a deal between Moscow and Kyiv to allow stockpiles of grain destined for exportation out of the region. Ukrainian officials also reported attacks on Kharkiv in the north, and Mykolaiv in the south.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Russia struck the region of Odessa early Tuesday, launching a “massive” missile attack that hit buildings on the coast, according to preliminary reports from regional officials.
  • Russian authorities defended Saturday’s strike on the southern port, saying it only hit “military infrastructure.” But the British Defense Ministry said Tuesday “there is no indication that such targets were at the location the missiles hit.” The attack came less than a day after a U.N.-brokered grain deal, where Russia promises not to attack Odessa and two other ports involved in grain shipments.
  • Russia’s state energy company will halve the natural gas sent to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Monday announcement from Gazprom deepened European countries’ state of uncertainty as they scramble to build up energy supplies for winter.
  • Brittney Griner is set to testify this week in her Moscow trial on drug charges. The WNBA star, who pleaded guilty and will likely be convicted — though it remains to be seen how severe her punishment will be — is expected to testify and be cross-examined by the prosecution on Wednesday.

Battlefield updates

  • Russia struck civilian targets and critical infrastructure in Kharkiv and its surrounding region Tuesday, officials there said. Regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said the shelling caused the roof of a car showroom to catch fire, and cited preliminary reports from emergency services that said there were no casualties.
  • A barrage of missile strikes hit port infrastructure in Mykolaiv, to the west of Odessa, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday. The missiles were launched from the direction of the Black Sea, Mykolaiv Mayor Alexander Senkevich told the Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne.
  • Sophisticated air defense systems donated by Britain have arrived at the front in Ukraine, military authorities said Monday. Six Stormer HVM air defense systems made it to the front in Ukraine, the country’s southern military command said. The high-velocity, semiautomatic missiles can spot enemy aircraft at a distance of up to 18 km (11 miles), it added.

From our correspondents

Tensions high between Israel, Russia over looming ban of Jewish Agency: The Israeli government is pushing back against moves by Moscow to outlaw the private agency that helps Russian Jews immigrate to Israel, The Post’s Jerusalem Bureau Chief Steve Hendrix and Middle East reporter, Shira Rubin, report from Jerusalem.

The move threatens to further destabilize the relationship between Jerusalem and Moscow, which has been rocky since Russia invaded Ukraine.

