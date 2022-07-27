Brittney Griner to take the stand at her trial in Russia

RIGA, Latvia — WNBA star Brittney Griner is facing the most crucial day in her Moscow trial on drug charges, due to give testimony and face questioning from the judge and prosecutor on why she brought cannabis oil to Russia.
In Russia, carrying even small amounts of the substance is illegal. The prosecution argues that the 0.702 grams of cannabis found in the vape cartridges was a “significant” amount. She faces up to 10 years’ jail if convicted.
Her lawyers have presented evidence that Griner used cannabis oil to relieve chronic pain due to a sports injury, on the recommendation of an Arizona doctor, and called a witness who said this was common practice in the United States and some other countries.
They say the case for leniency is that she had no intent to bring the substance in, not that she had a right to do so.
Griner’s supporters in the United States say she is a Russian “hostage” but senior Russian Foreign Ministry officials have warned that political and public pressure for her release in the United States would not help her cause. They have hinted Russia may consider a prisoner swap, but only after her trial is complete.
However, Trevor Reed, a former marine who was convicted and jailed in Russia in 2019 for assaulting two Russian police officers and endangering their lives, said Monday during an NBC interview that the Biden administration was not doing enough to free Griner and others. He denies the charges against him, and was brought home in an April prisoner swap.
The White House says that Griner is being held in “intolerable circumstances” and that it is doing everything possible to free her and other wrongfully detained prisoners, including Paul Whelan, a security consultant and ex-marine arrested in 2018, convicted of spying in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years’ jail. He denies the charges, saying he was set up.
The United States’ efforts to free Griner and Whelan are being handled by the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Biden last week signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to deal with the threat of foreign states and other actors wrongfully detaining American citizens or taking them hostage.
United States officials have declined to comment on any possible prisoner exchange. But Whelan’s case underscores the unpredictability of such issues. His conviction sparked intense speculation in Russian media in 2020 of a possible prisoner swap, but nothing came of it.
His family was dismayed when Reed was freed before Whelan, given that Whelan had been jail in Russia for longer. Reed was exchanged for convicted Russian drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko who was serving a 20-year-sentence after his 2011 conviction.
Media speculation has grown about a possible prisoner exchange involving Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, 55, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year-sentence in Illinois for conspiring to kill U.S. nationals and selling weapons to terrorists. The Kremlin has been pushing for his release since his arrest in Thailand in 2008, claiming he was wrongfully convicted in a New York court in 2011.
Much of the speculation is focused on comments by Bout’s lawyer in the United States, Steve Zissou, who says what Moscow wants is “obvious.” He argues that Moscow has made it clear that no Americans will be exchanged, unless Washington hands over Bout.
But details of any possible swap negotiation remain murky, including whether Russia would agree to swap Bout for two Americans.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the missile attack on the port of Odessa, which took place less than a day after the signing of a deal with Russia to allow the export of blockaded grain supplies. Four Russian Kalibr missiles were fired at the port, the Ukrainian military said.
The fight: Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.