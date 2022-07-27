War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: Griner to testify in Moscow; Ukraine hits Russian supply link in Kherson

By
and 
 
July 27, 2022 at 3:26 a.m. EDT
A view of a destroyed shopping mall in the city of Kherson on July 20, 2022.
A view of a destroyed shopping mall in the city of Kherson on July 20, 2022. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)
WNBA star Brittney Griner is set to face cross-examination Wednesday in her Moscow trial on drug charges, as Ukrainian forces target supply routes to wrest the southern Kherson region out of Russian hands. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner returned to court for another week, as her defense team called witnesses to support their case for leniency. After she pleaded guilty to carrying cannabis oil into Russia in a trial denounced by the United States, her lawyers expect more hearings before the trial ends, including a key session on Wednesday, when Griner will take the stand and face questions from the prosecutor and judge.
  • A center to monitor grain exports from Ukraine is due to open Wednesday in Istanbul, under a deal to release millions of tons of grain cut off by a Russian naval blockade. The joint coordination center brings together Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the U.N. to resolve violations of the agreement, designed to ease a global food crisis. A Russian strike on Odessa port threw the deal into question Saturday, but it appears to be moving ahead.
  • Russia plans to quit the International Space Station project after 2024. The U.S. State Department said it was “taken by surprise” by the decision, which signaled the looming end of an era in one of the last remaining areas of cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

Battlefield updates

  • Ukrainian forces attacked the Antonivsky bridge in Kherson overnight, as they intensify efforts to target Russian positions there. This would mark the second recent attack on the bridge, a key supply link for Russian forces who captured the region earlier in the war.
  • Air defense systems from Britain, antiaircraft weapons from Germany, and ammunition from the United States have arrived in Ukraine. Six Stormer HVM air defense systems made it to the front in Ukraine, according to the southern military command this week.

From our correspondents on the ground

Russia’s Gazprom to slash gas to Germany, as Putin fosters uncertainty in Europe: A move by the Russian energy giant to halve the flow of natural gas to Germany is keeping European nations in a state of uncertainty, Loveday Morris reports from Berlin.

As countries in Europe try to build up energy supplies this summer, Germany is racing to fill up its gas storage facilities before gas is needed to heat homes this winter. Some landlords are rationing hot water, while lights have been dimmed and public fountains lie still.

