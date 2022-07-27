Emu and chef help stop a driver fleeing hit-and-run crash site

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — England has two new, unexpected celebrities — a 42-year-old chef and a massive emu, who inadvertently teamed up to help catch a driver in a hit-and-run who fled a crash scene after narrowly missing pedestrians and causing extensive damage. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Dean Wade said he heard a loud “screeching noise” near his workplace in Wiltshire, southwest England, on Monday and raced out to see a jeep careening from side to side before smashing into the front of an empty shop close by.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday, Wade, who has been working at the Old Bell Hotel in Malmesbury for only two weeks, said he could see the driver, who “appeared drunk,” was getting ready to back away from the scene. A female passenger had also left the vehicle.

“There’s no way you’re going anywhere,” Wade told the man, who he said was “swaying” and “staggering” all over the place. But the man, though unable to run fast due to his physical state, was determined to escape, heading off on foot.

Wearing his slip-resistant rubber kitchen clogs and chef’s overalls, Wade chased the driver for 15 to 20 minutes, through bushes, allotments and gardens before the pair ended up at an animal sanctuary.

This was when the real confrontation began.

“I could see this massive emu,” Wade said. “I’m six foot tall and it was bigger than me.”

Wade said he could tell the bird, which was surrounded by its offspring, was likely to spring into defense mode if anyone intruded on its enclosure.

“Mate, don’t go in there,” Wade warned the man, who he said ignored his advice, replying: “I can fight emus” before heading into the animal’s pen — where he was repeatedly pecked.

“It was stabbing his body all over,” Wade said, causing the man to curse and unsuccessfully attempt to “kung-fu-kick” the animal away.

The bird kept stabbing at the driver, who eventually gave up, fled the pen and headed toward a river — while Wade took the opportunity to flag down a nearby police car.

Wiltshire police confirmed Monday they were dealing with a “minor injury” and “extensive damage” following the collision that forced the road to close as emergency services attended the scene.

Following “an extensive search of the area,” officials said, one person had been arrested after driving drunk. They did not name the person.

RPU, @ChippenhamCPT and @NPAShq dealing with this minor injury (but extensive damage) RTC in Malmesbury. One arrested following an extensive area search for drink driving and other matters. We are working as a team to clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/Ne9tTIsu6W — Wilts Specialist Ops (@WiltsSpecOps) July 25, 2022

Wade told The Post that he had just relocated from the sprawling city of Leeds to the picturesque village of Malmesbury for his new job at the Old Bell Hotel, which claims to be England’s oldest hotel. According to its website, the venue has served travelers since the year 1220.

“In Leeds we don’t stand by and do nothing,” Wade said, crediting his home city in West Yorkshire and his passion for justice for providing him with the instinct to chase after the driver.

Emus are classified as one of the world’s biggest birds, according to National Geographic. The animals can weigh up to 97 pounds and grow over six feet tall. While they cannot fly, they have “long powerful legs” that they often use to kick predators that come too close.

Wade was keen to stress that he did not consider the birds aggressive but, rather, “curious creatures” that are determined to protect their young.

“I know what female birds are like,” he said, adding that he has encountered angry swans seeking to protect their chicks.

Wade admitted his new life and job in Malmesbury had so far surpassed all expectations: uniting with an emu on Monday to solve crime, being invited to appear on national radio and TV in the U.K., and fielding interview requests while on a roadside attempting to fix a punctured tire, although that incident is not believed to be bird related.

The emu, despite its newfound fame, has retained a lower profile, with the wildlife sanctuary declining interviews, but telling national broadcaster BBC that all its emus were unharmed and that they are “wonderful creatures.”

And, following Wade and the emu’s successful partnership, the hotel and the animal sanctuary have also teamed up — striking a deal that sees staff deliver bucket-loads of vegetable peelings from the kitchen to the animals each day in a bid to reduce food waste.

