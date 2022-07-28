Saudi crown prince to meet Macron, as Khashoggi group urges prosecution in France

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — As Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepared to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a working dinner in Paris Thursday, a group founded by slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said it had filed a criminal complaint in France against Mohammed that called him an “accomplice” in the journalist’s torture and disappearance.

“As a party to the UN Conventions against Torture and Enforced Disappearances, France is obliged to investigate a suspect such as Bin Salman if he is present on French territory,” said a statement from the group, Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN, which filed the legal action along with two other organizations.

Mohammed has been in Western Europe since Tuesday, visiting Greece, and now France, in his first official visit since the 2018 killing of Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul Consulate. The murder — carried out by Saudi agents and ordered, ordered, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded, by the crown prince — sparked global outrage and made the young prince a pariah.

Mohammed’s return to the world stage has been aided in part by public relations campaign promoting changes underway in Saudi Arabia, and more recently the war in Ukraine, which has reaffirmed the kingdom’s status as a critical source of global energy amid shortages.

In a sign of how drastically global perceptions of Mohammed have changed, last month, the crown prince visited Turkey, which had led the charge to hold Saudi Arabia responsible for Khashoggi’s killing.

And President Biden paved the way for further rehabilitation, fist-bumping Mohammed in Saudi Arabia this month — a trip that human rights groups and Saudi dissidents denounced as a “betrayal” that violated Biden’s campaign pledges.

Mohammed’s time in Western Europe has so far lacked the lingering awkwardness of the Biden meeting.

Officials in Greece, where he stopped on the first leg, heaped praise on the crown prince. In an interview with Arab News, the Greek Development Minister, Adonis Georgiadis, said “we honor and admire his leadership, his vision for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the way the Kingdom is progressing.”

But reactions to his scheduled visit to France suggested that Western leaders willing to meet him may still face criticism.

French officials defended Thursday’s scheduled dinner in Paris, saying that Macron plans to discuss Khashoggi’s murder and human rights concerns.

Macron and Mohammed have met several times since the Khashoggi killing, including last December, when the French president became the first major Western leader to visit the crown prince in Saudi Arabia since Khashoggi’s killing.

French officials said dialogue is “necessary,” especially amid rising energy prices in Europe. “Given the crisis, we must speak with the oil-producing countries,” French television station BFM quoted an anonymous French official as saying on Thursday.

DAWN said its complaint alleged that Mohammed “is an accomplice to the torture and enforced disappearance of Khashoggi from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 and that these are crimes subject to domestic prosecution in France.” The legal action was filed with support from the Open Society Justice Initiative and TRIAL International, DAWN said.

While similar legal efforts have so far been largely symbolic, Mohammed’s presence in France could give the case more weight than some previous attempts to seek accountability.

The complaint “could pave the way for a lengthy criminal investigation which would be run by an investigative judge of the Paris courts,” said Henri Thulliez, a French lawyer who represents the groups that filed the complaint. But Thulliez suggested that the groups do not expect French authorities to take action on Thursday.

“We are looking at the long term here,” he said.

The crown prince, who is widely regarded as Saudi Arabia’s day-to-day ruler, “does not have immunity from prosecution because as crown prince he is not the head of state,” the groups contended in their statement.

Mohammed has previously denied ordering Khashoggi’s killing, and Saudi officials have blamed “rogue agents” for the journalist’s death.

The crown prince is also named as a defendant in lawsuits filed in the United States, including one filed two years ago by DAWN and Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancee. In that case, a judge has asked the Biden administration to say whether it believes the crown prince should enjoy immunity from prosecution.

Khashoggi was a U.S. resident and columnist for The Washington Post.

The issue remains contentious for the White House. After Biden met with Mohammed this month, Saudi Arabia and the United States released differing accounts of what was discussed.

The Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, said he “didn’t hear” Biden tell Mohammed that he holds him personally responsible for Khashoggi’s murder. When a journalist later asked Biden if the Saudi official was telling the truth, Biden answered, “No.”

Fahim reported from Istanbul.

