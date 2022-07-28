Russia silent on U.S. proposal to release Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

RIGA, Latvia — Russia met a proposal to free jailed U.S. nationals WNBA star Brittney Griner and security consultant Paul Whelan with cool silence on Thursday.
There was little public reaction from officials as Moscow keeps its cards close to its chest. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state-owned media late Wednesday that he had no comment.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the possible deal was offered “weeks ago,” but did not specify its terms or if there had been any concrete response.
Blinken’s comments have fueled speculation that the deal could be a potential prisoner exchange involving notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, 55, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death.”
Bout, whose wild exploits once inspired a Hollywood film starring Nicolas Cage, is serving a 25-year sentence in Illinois for conspiring to kill U.S. nationals and selling weapons to terrorists.
The Kremlin has long pushed for Bout’s release since his arrest in Thailand in 2008, claiming his conviction by a New York court in 2011 was “unlawful.” Blinken would not say whether Bout was part of the deal offered to Russia.
In a stark change of diplomatic behavior, Blinken also said he would be speaking to his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “in the coming days,” in what would be their first call since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. to discuss the release of the detained Americans, among other pressing issues such as grain and gas.
“There was a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal,” Blinken told reporters. “And I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope move us toward a resolution.”
If it happens, the prisoner swap would be the second such deal agreed by the Biden administration.
In April, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted in 2020 of assaulting two Russian police officers returned home in exchange for the release of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was jailed on drug-smuggling charges in the United States.
The swap showed Washington and Moscow could still reach some agreements even amid the Ukraine war and efforts by the White House to economically and politically isolate Russia on the world stage.
Griner, 31, who had been playing in a Russian league during the WNBA offseason, has been detained since February on drug charges when Russian authorities found two cannabis oil vape cartridges in her luggage at the airport.
Griner pleaded guilty to the charges this month and told a Moscow court on Wednesday that she had not intended to bring the vape cartridges into Russia, and that she was rushed and stressed while packing. She is next due to appear in court on Aug. 2 and could face up to 10 years in jail.
Whelan, 52, denies the espionage charges against him and says he was framed. His twin brother David Whelan, tweeted “fingers crossed” on Wednesday after Blinken’s comments.
In the April swap for Reed, Biden outlined the hard choices that come with prisoner exchanges. “The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” Biden said at the time.
Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov, warned that grandstanding by American officials on prisoner swaps would only raise tensions and hamper possible interactions on prisoner exchanges.
“We are aware of the attempts by the U.S. to raise tensions publicly and grandstand, but they aren’t helpful in finding a practical solution to the issue,” he told reporters. Ryabkov hinted that there were avenues for discussions on a prisoner exchange, but said this could not happen until the end of formal court proceedings.
Natalia Abbakumova contributed to this report.
