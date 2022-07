Ukraine Live Briefing: U.S. makes Griner swap offer; widespread early-morning strikes

Analysis from The Washington Post

Africa is being pushed to take sides in the Ukraine war, Post reporter Adam Taylor writes in Today’s WorldView.

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Cameroon this week, he called out an entire continent for “hypocrisy.” Europe had decisively identified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a war, he said, but much of Africa had not. “I have seen too much hypocrisy, particularly on the African continent,” Macron continued, “and — I’m saying this very calmly — with some not calling it a war when it is one and saying they don’t know who started it because they have diplomatic pressures.”

The French leader’s remarks, which came on the second day of a three-nation tour of Africa, showed a sharp contrast with those from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who began his own four-nation tour of Africa on Saturday, singing praises for Africa and how the continent handled the fallout from the war in Ukraine.