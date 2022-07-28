Ukraine Live Briefing: U.S. makes Griner swap offer; widespread early-morning strikes

Key developments
- Blinken’s announcement Wednesday about the prisoner-swap proposal furthered speculation that it may involve Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in Illinois for conspiring to kill U.S. nationals and selling weapons to terrorists.
- Blinken’s announcement came hours after Griner took the stand, telling the court that her rights were not read to her when she was arrested in February. She also said the translation offered to her during the investigation was inadequate. Her trial is set to resume next week.
- Russia is sustaining its offensive in eastern Ukraine but may otherwise be “unable to sustain a similar offensive operational tempo” elsewhere, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. Russia’s offensive “remains likely to culminate [in the east] before seizing any other major urban areas in Ukraine,” the analysts said.
Battlefield updates
- Ukraine’s effort to recapture Kherson, in the south, is gathering momentum, according to the U.K. defense ministry. Ukraine bombed a key bridge early Wednesday for the third time in 10 days to stymie Russia there, ISW said, and the bridge is probably unusable. Ukraine’s defense ministry said the strikes on the bridge “create an impossible dilemma for Russian occupiers” there. “Retreat or be annihilated,” it said.
- Russia struck an area north of the capital city Kyiv early Thursday, according to the Kyiv region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba. He said in a Telegram post that infrastructure in the area along the Dnipro River was hit and that information on victims was not yet clear. Local media reported there were no fatalities, citing a police official.
- Ukraine’s second-largest power plant has been captured, in one of Moscow’s first significant gains in weeks. Russian-backed forces said Wednesday that they had taken the Vuhlehirsk power plant, and Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the capture.
- Moscow is focusing on establishing control of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and maintaining its hold on Kherson, Kharkiv and other regions, Ukraine’s armed forces said, saying that Russian forces are otherwise stagnant.
Global impact
- NASA officials are shrugging off Moscow’s announcement that it would depart the International Space Station partnership after 2024 and develop its own space station. Russia has not formally given the required one-year notice of departure to its ISS partners, and NASA officials said they would continue to operate as if nothing has changed.
- Russian energy giant Gazprom cut the natural gas flowing to Germany by half, to about 20 percent capacity, on Wednesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was “absolutely incorrect” that Russia is using gas as leverage to get the European Union to lift sanctions, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
Analysis from The Washington Post
Africa is being pushed to take sides in the Ukraine war, Post reporter Adam Taylor writes in Today’s WorldView.
When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Cameroon this week, he called out an entire continent for “hypocrisy.” Europe had decisively identified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a war, he said, but much of Africa had not. “I have seen too much hypocrisy, particularly on the African continent,” Macron continued, “and — I’m saying this very calmly — with some not calling it a war when it is one and saying they don’t know who started it because they have diplomatic pressures.”
The French leader’s remarks, which came on the second day of a three-nation tour of Africa, showed a sharp contrast with those from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who began his own four-nation tour of Africa on Saturday, singing praises for Africa and how the continent handled the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
The visits show a difficult reality for African nations facing a food crisis and soaring prices, Taylor writes. Many had sought to avoid taking a side on the war in Ukraine. But whether they like it or not, Africa has been dragged into the conflict.
