Canadian court says ignoring request to wear condom violates consent

People who don’t wear condoms during sex despite requests from their sexual partners to do so can be convicted of sexual assault, Canada’s Supreme Court ruled Friday, potentially setting an important legal precedent on the issue of consent. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The ruling involves the case of a Canadian man accused of not wearing a condom against his partner’s wishes.

The complainant, a woman whose name has not been made public, says she met Ross McKenzie Kirkpatrick, from British Columbia, online in 2017. The two of them met up in March that year for about two hours before deciding to have sex. According to the woman’s testimony, she told the accused that she insisted on using condoms, and he agreed.

They met again at his house and had sex twice, the first time with a condom, she told a court in 2018. The second time, according to the Supreme Court, the complainant did not know that Kirkpatrick was not wearing a condom because the conditions were dark.

Kirkpatrick claimed that he asked “does this feel better than the last time?”, in reference to the lack of condom use, but the complainant thought he was referring to the sexual position. He was charged with sexual assault and acquitted in 2018, after the trial judge said there was no evidence the woman had not consented to the physical act of sexual intercourse, regardless of condom use.

But British Columbia’s Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, finding that the first judge was wrong to dismiss the sexual assault charge based on a lack of evidence. Mr. Kirkpatrick appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Kirkpatrick asked the judge to apply the Supreme Court’s decision in a 2014 case in establishing the definition of consent. The 2014 case, R v. Hutchinson, involved a woman who consented to have sex with her boyfriend, Craig Jaret Hutchinson, only if he wore a condom. Hutchinson pierced holes in the condom and impregnated his girlfriend. He was convicted of sexual assault, and his conviction was upheld by the top court with the majority of the justices arguing that sabotaging the condom constituted fraud.

Mr. Kirkpatrick argued that, unlike Hutchinson, there was no evidence of fraud in his case.

But speaking on behalf of the majority of judges on the Supreme Court, Justice Sheilah L. Martin said that when condom use is a condition for sexual intercourse, “there is no agreement to the physical act of intercourse without a condom.” The condom becomes part of the “sexual activity in question” and should be considered separate and equally weighted to ordinary sexual consent.

“Since only yes means yes and no means no, it cannot be that ‘no, not without a condom’ means ‘yes, without a condom’,” Martin wrote.

The court ruled that Hutchinson does not apply to Kirkpatrick, but it still applies in cases involving condom sabotage and fraud.

“Condom sabotage and non-consensual condom removal are coercive practices that undermine women’s sexual authority, bodily integrity, and their right to decide in what sexual activity they are willing to participate,” Canadian lawyers Lise Gotell and Isabel Grant wrote in a research paper on the Kirkpatrick case. “It’s deeply troubling that in 2020 we are still trying to sort out the role of these practices in establishing consent to sexual activity.”

In May, a woman in Germany was found guilty of sexual assault for poking holes in her partner’s condoms. A German court likened the woman’s actions to “stealthing" — a slang term for the nonconsensual removal of a condom during sex.

In Britain, stealthing is considered rape but there has only ever been one successful prosecution, in 2019, according to the BBC. A California law passed in 2021 made stealthing a civil offense, allowing victims to sue perpetrators in court.

