Giant screen falls during concert of Hong Kong boyband Mirror, injuring two

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A dancer remains in a serious condition after a giant screen fell during a concert of Hong Kong’s boyband Mirror Thursday, injuring two performers. The group, with its 12 singers and dancers, is hugely popular in the territory and known for its pop music in Cantonese, or Cantopop. Clips shared on social media show a video panel suspended above the stage crashing down during Thursday’s concert, amid screams from the audience.

The rest of the show was stopped as the injured dancers, who were performing alongside the band, were taken to hospital. Several audience members were reportedly treated for shock.

The city’s new Chief Executive John Lee said he was “shocked … I express sympathy to those who were injured and hope that they would recover soon.”

Authorities in Hong Kong have launched an investigation and say they had been in contact with organizers to discuss safety the day before the incident. The city’s Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said Friday that initial findings indicated a metal suspension cord had snapped, according to local media.

Advertisement

Concerns were raised over Mirror’s 12-concert series at the Hong Kong Coliseum earlier this week, after one performer fell off the stage — although he was not seriously hurt. Soon after, a petition calling for increased safety measures for the band’s shows gathered more than 13,000 signatures.

The concert’s organizer, MakerVille, said in a statement that all remaining shows would be canceled. Refunds will also be issued to those who attended Mirror’s July 28 performance.

The hugely popular boyband was created through a reality television show in 2018 and has been credited with reviving Cantopop and cheering up the city, which has in recent years experienced heightened tensions with mainland China and mass protests, in addition to the coronavirus pandemic.

GiftOutline Gift Article