Ukraine Live Briefing: U.N. hopeful grain shipment can begin soon; Bout’s wife anticipates prisoner swap

Updated July 29, 2022 at 4:14 a.m. EDT|Published July 29, 2022 at 4:02 a.m. EDT
SULINA, ROMANIA - JULY 27: A girl plays with baloons, by a cargo ship heading to load grains in Reni, in Ukraine, on July 27, 2022 in Sulina, Romania. Exporters, logisticians, traders, transporters are working to overcome the blockages at the major Black Sea ports with Romania's small Danube ports as outlets. (Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)
The United Nations has expressed hope that the first grain shipments from blockaded Ukrainian ports could start Friday. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The first grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports could take place as early as Friday following a landmark deal between Kyiv and Moscow, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said. However, the exact coordinates needed to ensure a safe passage for ships were still being negotiated on Thursday, he added.
  • Russia is likely using mercenaries from the Wagner Group on the front line like normal army units, due to major shortages of combat infantry, Britain’s defense ministry said in its Friday update. The ministry said the move marks “a significant change from the previous employment of the group since 2015, when it typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity.”
  • The family of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout have expressed hopes he will be released in a possible prisoner swap. His wife, Alla Bout, wrote on Thursday that their family “will keep our fingers crossed and believe that soon we will see Viktor at home.” There is intense speculation that Bout, currently serving a 25-year sentence in Illinois, could be part of a prisoner swap with WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Battlefield updates

  • Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was hit by Russian shelling overnight, local officials reported. City mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a post on social media that a two-story building and a university in the northeastern city had been hit and that rescue teams were looking for people buried beneath rubble.
  • The southern city of Nikopol was struck by about 40 rockets overnight, hitting houses and commercial buildings, officials said. Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said on Telegram that private houses and commercial buildings were damaged. There was no word on casualties.
  • A missile attack on a flight academy in the central city of Kropyvnytskyi killed five people and wounded 26, city officials said in a Friday update. Casualties from Thursday’s attack included military personnel and civilians, regional governor Andriy Raikovych said.

From our correspondents on the ground

Ukraine could be turning the tide of war again as Russian advances stall, The Post’s Liz Sly writes. Newly delivered Western weapons are helping Ukrainian forces reclaim much of the advantage they had lost in recent months, opening a window of opportunity to turn the tide of the war in their favor again.

Many Western officials and analysts suspect that the Russians are close to exhausting their capacity to make further territorial gains as their depleted army confronts Ukrainian forces with newly acquired capabilities. Already forced to abandon their hopes of capturing the capital, Russian forces may soon have to reckon with their inability to conquer the entirety of the Donbas region — the only publicly declared goal of the initial invasion and the focus of current offensive ambitions.

