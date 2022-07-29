Ukraine and Russia trade blame for strike reportedly killing Mariupol prisoners

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Friday over the shelling of a prison in the eastern Donetsk region that allegedly killed and wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war, including those captured after the fall of the port city of Mariupol in May. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A spokesman for the Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said a Ukrainian strike using U.S.-supplied HIMARS — High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems — had hit a prison in the town of Olenivka, killing at least 53 Ukrainian troops and wounding about 75.

Ukrainian authorities, however, denied any involvement and in turn accused Russian forces of carrying out the attack, which they described as a war crime.

In posts on Telegram, DPR spokesman Daniil Bezsonov referred to the casualties as “prisoners of Azovstal” — the steel plant in Mariupol that finally fell to Russian forces after a long drawn-out siege. Unverified video shared on Telegram showed charred human remains in the burned-out shell of what was purported to be the prison.

Russia’s defense ministry framed the incident as “a bloody provocation” intended to discourage Ukrainian soldiers from surrendering.

The heads of Ukraine’s armed forces, however, accused Russian forces of carrying out “a targeted artillery shelling of a correctional institution in the settlement of Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners were also held.”

“In this way, the Russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals — to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’, as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions which they carried out there,” it said in a statement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, writing on Twitter, accused Russia of committing a war crime and called for condemnation from the international community.

“I call on all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and recognize Russia a terrorist state,” he said.

None of the claims could be independently verified.

The soldiers who finally surrendered in Mariupol after spending months holed up in the steel works included an estimated 2,400 from Ukraine’s Azov Battalion and on Friday, Andrii Biletsky, described as the “founder of Azov,” vowed revenge.

“I, on behalf of the Azov units, announce a hunt for everyone involved in the mass murder,” he said on his Telegram channel. “Every rank-and-file performer and every organizer, regardless of position and place of stay, will bear responsibility. No matter where you hide, you will be found and exterminated.”

The Azov Battalion is among Ukraine’s most battle-hardened military units but has attracted controversy over its links to far-right nationalist ideology. Russian President Vladimir Putin has framed his invasion of Ukraine as an attempt to “de-Nazify” the country, partly referring to the Azov forces.

Robyn Dixon, Mary Ilyushina and David Stern contributed to this report.

