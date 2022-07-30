War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: Russia accused of ‘deliberate mass murder’; Blinken and Lavrov discuss Griner deal

By
, 
and 
 
July 30, 2022 at 4:20 a.m. EDT
ODESSA, UKRAINE - JULY 29: A ship awaits in the grain elevators section the port in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, 29th of July 2022.
ODESSA, UKRAINE - JULY 29: A ship awaits in the grain elevators section the port in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, 29th of July 2022. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of the “mass murder” of Ukrainian prisoners of war in an occupied area of the eastern Donetsk region. Grain shipments from Ukrainian ports could resume soon. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Key developments

  • Zelensky said his diplomats had sent data about the attack on a prison in Olenivka to the U.N. and reiterated calls for Russia to be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. Officials in the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic accused Ukraine of attacking the facility, but Kyiv denied any involvement and said Russia was destroying evidence of the torture of prisoners.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to accept a U.S. proposal for the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan in a call on Friday. Blinken, addressing reporters at the State Department, did not indicate whether the discussion was fruitful. There is speculation that the U.S. is seeking to swap Whelan and Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in Illinois.
  • Grain shipments from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea could restart very soon. Ukraine says it is ready to resume exporting grain as part of a U.N.-brokered deal, once the routes for vessels leaving its ports are confirmed. More than 20 million tons of grain have been stuck in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February.

Battlefield updates

  • Ukrainian and E.U. officials have condemned Russia after a graphic series of videos appeared on pro-Russian telegram channels. The videos showed a group of men, one whom was seen wearing pro-Russian symbols, castrate and execute a prisoner dressed in military fatigues with Ukrainian military insignia. E.U. diplomat Josep Borrell described it as a “heinous atrocity.” The Washington Post was unable to confirm the date or location of where the videos were filmed.
  • Explosions have been heard for a second consecutive night in Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv, according to state broadcaster Suspilne. There was no immediate word on casualties. Russian shelling early on Friday hit a two-story building and a university.
  • Ukraine has likely successfully repelled small scale Russian assaults from the front line near Donetsk city, the British defense ministry said in an intelligence update Saturday.

From our correspondents

Russia wants Viktor Bout back, badly. The question is: Why? The Washington Post’s Adam Taylor asks. Bout, 55, is the most notorious arms dealer of his time, accused of profiting off weapons that fueled conflict in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

There is little doubt that Bout would be the top prize for Russian officials, who have protested his treatment since his 2008 arrest in Thailand after a Drug Enforcement Administration sting. Though Russia has complained that Bout was entrapped by the DEA, many U.S. officials and analysts believe that its anger is not linked to the merits of the case, but rather Bout’s links to Russian military intelligence.

Loading...
Loading...