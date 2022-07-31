Ukraine Live Briefing: Prison where POWs killed revealed in satellite images; Zelensky urges evacuation of Donetsk

Key developments
- Zelensky said many civilians still living in Donetsk were refusing to leave. “There are hundreds of thousands of people, tens of thousands of children … many people refuse to leave … but it really needs to be done,” he said in his nightly address. Russian forces have seized large areas of Donetsk but observers say its offensive has slowed.
- Russia says it has invited representatives of the United Nations and the Red Cross to investigate the deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war — many of whom members of the famed Azov Regiment who surrendered in Mariupol — at a detention center in Olenivka, in a Russian-occupied sector of Donetsk. Kyiv insists Russia was behind the deaths while Russian-backed separatists allege more than 50 prisoners of war, were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack.
- Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies showed damaged sections of the center. In before and after shots, Maxar said the pictures showed “one part of a building within the prison compound can be seen with extensive damage on today’s imagery, reportedly part of a destroyed barracks at the prison.”
Battlefield updates
- The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol was hit by a drone, injuring five people, city governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said. Russia marks Navy Day on Sunday and Razvozhayev said festivities in the city had now been canceled for security reasons.
- Missile strikes were reported overnight in the southern city of Mykolaiv. Vitaliy Kim, head of the regional military administration, said at least one person was killed and two people injured. Strikes hit a hotel, a sports complex, residential buildings and educational facilities, he added in a Telegram post.
From our correspondents on the ground
‘Horrific’ video apparently showing castration of Ukrainian fighter condemned. Amnesty International and the European Union have backed Kyiv in calling for an investigation into footage circulating online that appears to show pro-Russian forces castrating and executing a captive Ukrainian fighter, write The Washington Post’s Dalton Bennett and Ellen Francis.
Ukrainian officials pledged to identify the perpetrators after a series of gruesome videos recently surfaced on pro-Russian Telegram channels showing a group of men, one of them seen wearing pro-Russian symbols, castrating and executing a prisoner dressed in military fatigues with Ukrainian military insignia.
