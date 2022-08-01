High-ranking U.S. officials don’t usually go to Taiwan. Here’s why. A man in Beijing uses a magnifying glass on July 31 to read a newspaper about U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia visit. (Andy Wong/AP)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is set to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday in the highest-level official U.S. visit to the self-governing island in decades. She is expected to visit the island, but the plan could change last minute, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

Pelosi launched her trip to Asia on Sunday without disclosing whether Taiwan was on the itinerary. But China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has already reacted to the reports of a potential visit with fury, with state media warning it could respond using military force.

The United States initially recognized Taiwan’s government, founded by Chinese nationalists who fled the mainland in 1949, as the government of China. But after Washington and Beijing formally established diplomatic relations in 1979, the U.S.-Taiwan relationship entered a decades-long period of diplomatic limbo.

Washington and Taipei behaved like allies — yet neither maintains an official embassy in the other’s capital. U.S. presidents have long avoided interacting with their Taiwanese counterparts, even over the phone, to avoid angering Beijing.

This all meant that while support for Taiwan became an important rallying cry in Washington, senior U.S. officials rarely — if ever — visited. The last high-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan was then-speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) in 1997.

