War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: First grain shipment leaves Odessa; Red Cross seeks access to prison where POWs killed

By
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated August 1, 2022 at 3:37 a.m. EDT|Published August 1, 2022 at 3:35 a.m. EDT
Ship awaits in the grain elevators section the port in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, 29th of July 2022.
Ship awaits in the grain elevators section the port in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, 29th of July 2022. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

ODESSA, Ukraine — The first ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odessa for the first time since Russia’s invasion under a deal to ease the global food crisis. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Key developments

  • The cargo vessel is carrying more than 26,000 metric tonnes of corn and is expected to arrive in Turkish territorial waters Tuesday en route to Lebanon. The departure of the cargo vessel came despite fears the United Nations-brokered deal, inked in late July, would crumble after a recent Russian attack on Odessa.
  • The key Black Sea port of Mykolaiv was hit by “one of the most brutal shellings” since the war began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as dozens of Russian rockets destroyed homes, schools and infrastructure. Among those killed in the city was one of Ukraine’s richest business executives, who founded an agriculture company that helped facilitate the country’s grain exports.
  • Finger-pointing continues over the attack on a detention center in Russian-occupied Donetsk that killed 50 Ukrainian prisoners. Russia claimed that it invited international monitors to investigate the Olenivka prison site, but the International Committee of the Red Cross says its request has not been granted yet. “Granting ICRC access to POWs is an obligation of parties to conflict under the Geneva Conventions,” it tweeted.

Battlefield updates

  • Russia is making slow progress in Donbas, likely a result of redirecting troops to southern Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update Monday, adding that Putin’s forces were “probably adjusting” operations after failing to make a significant breakthrough in recent months.
  • Ukraine reports casualties following a strike by Russian forces in Kharkiv. Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed the attack on Telegram, saying at least two people had been injured in shelling that targeted Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi District early Monday.

Global impact

  • Tensions flared between Kosovo and Serbia over the weekend, raising concerns about the possibility of fresh unrest in the Balkans at a time when Western allies are focused on the war in Ukraine.
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stirred wider tensions in the region. Analysts say the nationalist and revisionist worldview of Russia has found a receptive audience in particular in President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik and Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, The Post’s Rachel Pannett reports.

From our correspondents

Analysis: Russia’s war in Ukraine finds echoes in the Balkans. A couple months after launching Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to justify his war by pointing to the Western Balkans, pointing to the legacy of the NATO intervention in the former Yugoslavia in 1999, writes The Washington Post’s Ishaan Tharoor in Today’s WorldView newsletter.

The Western alliance’s actions then, Putin suggested, were no different than what his forces sought to do now in attempting to guarantee the independence of two pro-Kremlin separatist entities in the eastern Ukrainian region known as Donbas. Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani sees an all-together different parallel, Tharoor writes.

Loading...
Loading...