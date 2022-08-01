War in Ukraine
First ship carrying grain leaves Odessa in deal to ease global food crisis

August 1, 2022 at 3:07 a.m. EDT
Ship awaits in the grain elevators section the port in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, 29th of July 2022. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/ For The Washington Post)
ODESSA, Ukraine — The first ship carrying grain departed a Ukrainian port under a United Nations-brokered deal to ease a global food crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The departure of the cargo vessel loaded with corn from Odessa on Monday came despite fears the deal, inked in late July, would fall apart after a recent Russian attack on the port.

The wail of a Ukrainian tug boat’s horn marked the departure of the Razoni, a Sierra Leonian-flagged bulk carrier that began the journey at 9:30 a.m. local, departing from the port. The ship was destined for Lebanon, according to Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

A Russian missile strike less than 24 hour after the deal was reached threatened the initiative. The passage of merchant ships from Ukraine along designated maritime corridors is being supervised by a coordination center in Istanbul, staffed by delegations from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.

In a statement Monday, the center said that it had agreed to “specific coordinates and restrictions” along the maritime corridor, and “requested all its participants to inform their respective military” and other authorities to ensure the Razoni’s safe passage.

The ship, it added, was carrying more than 26,000 metric tonnes of corn and was expected to arrive in Turkish territorial waters on Tuesday.

Following inspection in Turkey, it would continue on to Lebanon, the statement said.

