Live updates Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan as China says House speaker ‘playing with fire’

TAIPEI, Taiwan — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other lawmakers Wednesday, defying threats from Beijing to retaliate over the visit and raising fears of a military crisis in the Taiwan Strait.
“There’s no reason ... for Beijing to turn this visit, which is consistent with long-standing U.S. policy, into some sort of crisis,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing Tuesday. “We are prepared to manage what Beijing chooses to do. At the same time, we will not engage in saber-rattling.”
China’s claims over Taiwan form a core part of the ideology of the ruling Communist Party. Beijing sees official visits by high-ranking foreigners as lending support to pro-independence camps and giving credence to the idea of Taiwan as a sovereign nation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday at a meeting in Shanghai that U.S. politicians “playing with fire” on the issue of Taiwan would “come to no good end,” according to a transcript released by the Foreign Ministry.
What to know