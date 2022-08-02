Live updates Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan as China says House speaker ‘playing with fire’

The White House has warned that China could use Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a pretext for provocation, laying out a number of potential responses by Beijing.

Just after Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei late Tuesday, China’s official Xinhua News Agency released an announcement from the People’s Liberation Army saying that “important military training operations” and live ammunition drills would take place in six areas surrounding Taiwan between Thursday and Sunday — after the House speaker’s visit.

“We’ve seen a number of announcements from the [People’s Republic of China] in just the last several hours that are unfortunately right in line with what we had anticipated,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday.

Kirby had said earlier in the week that Beijing could launch “highly publicized” — or fire missiles into the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan. He also said China could carry out operations that “break historical norms,” such as sending larger numbers of military jets across the midpoint separating Taiwan from China.

“There’s no reason … for Beijing to turn this visit, which is consistent with long-standing U.S. policy, into some sort of crisis, or use it as a pretext to increase aggressiveness and military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” Kirby said.