The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan as China says House speaker ‘playing with fire’

People walk past a billboard in Taipei welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan on Aug 2. (Chiang Ying-Ying/AP)
By
and 
 
Updated August 2, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. EDT|Published August 2, 2022 at 6:02 p.m. EDT

TAIPEI, Taiwan — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other lawmakers Wednesday, defying threats from Beijing to retaliate over the visit and raising fears of a military crisis in the Taiwan Strait.

View live politics updates

The White House warned that the visit, which includes a delegation of lawmakers, could prompt China to take significant inflammatory actions. On Tuesday, soon after the speaker landed in Taipei, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced large-scale exercises in areas surrounding Taiwan.

“There’s no reason ... for Beijing to turn this visit, which is consistent with long-standing U.S. policy, into some sort of crisis,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing Tuesday. “We are prepared to manage what Beijing chooses to do. At the same time, we will not engage in saber-rattling.”

China’s claims over Taiwan form a core part of the ideology of the ruling Communist Party. Beijing sees official visits by high-ranking foreigners as lending support to pro-independence camps and giving credence to the idea of Taiwan as a sovereign nation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday at a meeting in Shanghai that U.S. politicians “playing with fire” on the issue of Taiwan would “come to no good end,” according to a transcript released by the Foreign Ministry.

What to know

  • Pelosi, a longtime critic of Beijing, is the first House speaker to travel to Taiwan since Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) in 1997 — who said he sees parallels with this week’s trip. The United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but considers it “a key U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific.”
  • The visit comes as the U.S.-China relationship has deteriorated to its worst state in years. Pelosi and the lawmakers traveling with her were briefed on the risks and threat possibilities, according to people familiar with the visit.
  • Pelosi’s visit is also a test for Taiwan’s global status under Chinese pressure. It is an opportunity to signal to senior politicians around the world that they can show support for Taiwan’s democracy in person — despite vocal opposition from Beijing.
  • Biden administration officials have said privately they have deep concerns about the timing of her trip, but that the visit did not signal an official change in the U.S. approach toward China or Taiwan.
Loading...