Ukraine Live Briefing: Promising signs for grain shipments from Odessa; Griner returns to Russian court

August 2, 2022 at 3:41 a.m. EDT
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, looks through a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 2, 2022. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)
A second ship carrying grain is expected to depart Tuesday from the Ukrainian port of Odessa — another promising sign in the bid to ease the global food crisis fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Monday’s grain shipment was "the first positive signal that there is a chance to stop the spread of the food crisis in the world,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address. That cargo vessel, carrying more than 26,000 metric tons of corn, is en route to Lebanon under a deal brokered by the United Nations.
  • Zelensky warned that Russia could still try to disrupt exports, though the second shipcarrying 50,000 tons of grain will sail to Turkey.
  • Brittney Griner is due to return to a Moscow court in her first appearance since news broke of the Biden administration’s proposal for a prisoner exchange with Russia to bring the WNBA player and another American prisoner, ex-Marine Paul Whelan, home. Griner’s defense team said that expert witnesses will be questioned by the court at Tuesday’s hearing.

Global impact

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of “reckless, dangerous nuclear saber rattling" and called on Russia to live up to its nuclear arms control commitments. Speaking at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference at the United Nations, Blinken on Monday pledged further support for Ukraine’s defenses, including ammunition.
  • Russia’s Foreign Ministry has banned 39 British politicians, businesspeople and journalists from entering the country, adding the names of Labour party leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister David Cameron to its “stop list." In a statement, the ministry accused London of “hostile” actions and confirmed it had also banned television presenter Piers Morgan.

From our correspondents

Ukraine’s youth are holding cleanup raves. In what’s left of a school in Yahidne, Ukraine, the scene is jovial and familiar. Young people with multicolored hair don printed crop-tops and bop to the shallow beats of synthetic drums. They’re Ukraine’s formerly self-designated “party-makers,” but now, instead of planning parties and guiding tourists, they’re trying to bring joy to the process of cleaning up the destruction of war, The Post’s Leila Barghouty writes.

“It’s like you don’t think about everything,” Tetiana Burianova, an organizer with the group, said. “You just move and feel the music.”

Burianova is an organizer with the volunteer group Repair Together, a primarily Kyiv-based operation that ramps up the somber task of clearing rubble from Ukrainian neighborhoods by organizing “cleanup raves.” The group brings DJs on-site to spin techno music while volunteers and residents shovel and sweep.

Hassan and Fanning reported from London, Nichols from Seoul.

