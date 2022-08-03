War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: First grain ship from Odessa inspected in Turkey; Kyiv seeks access to POW prison

August 3, 2022 at 3:39 a.m. EDT
A safety boat cruises near the Razoni cargo vessel carrying corn from Ukraine off the coast of Istanbul on August 3, 2022, as it awaits for an inspection.
A safety boat cruises near the Razoni cargo vessel carrying corn from Ukraine off the coast of Istanbul on August 3, 2022, as it awaits for an inspection. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)
Off the Turkish coast, officials will inspect the cargo of the first ship to carry grain out of Ukraine’s port city of Odessa since the start of the war in a deal to ease the global food crisis. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The Razoni cargo ship, carrying more than 26,000 metric tons of corn, has arrived in Turkish waters and will head to Lebanon after Wednesday’s inspection under the U.N.-brokered agreement with Moscow. A team from the center monitoring violations of the grain deal, which includes Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. representatives, will inspect the vessel.
  • The Senate will vote Wednesday to approve Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced. Washington has strongly backed a bid by the two Nordic nations to enter the Western defense alliance. Their NATO applications represent a tectonic shift for two countries that were long militarily non-aligned, triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
  • Ukraine’s ombudsman is trying to directly contact his Russian counterpart to visit the Olenivka prison in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, where a blast killed at least 53 Ukrainian soldiers on Friday. Dmytro Lubinets told the Associated Press his request for a joint visit remains unanswered as Kyiv probes the explosion that killed Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by Russia after their surrender in the port city of Mariupol.
  • The Treasury Department’s new sanctions on Russia target President Vladimir Putin’s alleged romantic partner, Alina Kabaeva. The 39-year-old retired Russian gymnast has been linked to Putin for more than a decade, though the Kremlin has denied the two have a romantic relationship. She was targeted as part of new sanctions by the United States and Canada on Tuesday against Russian business elites, a yacht and the majority owner of one of the world’s largest steel producers.

Battlefield updates

  • The southern city of Mykolaiv came under renewed shelling overnight, according to its mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych. He said a building caught fire and a supermarket was destroyed in the frontline city, which has come under heavy bombardment.
  • The war, now in its sixth month, has left more than 3.5 million Ukrainian homeless, as it destroyed 140,000 houses, apartments and residential buildings, the country’s defense ministry said.

From our correspondents on the ground

Former Ukraine prison detainees doubt Russia’s deadly blast story: The Olenivka prison in eastern Ukraine was known to human rights groups as a lawless place where pro-Russian forces hold civilians flagged as potential enemy “collaborators” and prisoners of war, Mary Ilyushina reports. That was even before the blast that killed at least 53 Ukrainian soldiers.

The detention facility held people brought from Mariupol after Russia captured the southern Ukrainian port in a brutal siege. Among them were soldiers who made a last stand at the Azovstal steel plant before finally surrendering.

In March, nearly three dozen aid workers volunteering to rescue civilians from Mariupol ended up in the Olenivka prison because Russian officers and separatist forces considered them suspect. Three aid workers who were released said the building where the soldiers died Friday was separate from where captives are held.

