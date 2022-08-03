Ukraine Live Briefing: First grain ship from Odessa inspected in Turkey; Kyiv seeks access to POW prison

Key developments
- The Razoni cargo ship, carrying more than 26,000 metric tons of corn, has arrived in Turkish waters and will head to Lebanon after Wednesday’s inspection under the U.N.-brokered agreement with Moscow. A team from the center monitoring violations of the grain deal, which includes Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. representatives, will inspect the vessel.
- The Senate will vote Wednesday to approve Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced. Washington has strongly backed a bid by the two Nordic nations to enter the Western defense alliance. Their NATO applications represent a tectonic shift for two countries that were long militarily non-aligned, triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
- Ukraine’s ombudsman is trying to directly contact his Russian counterpart to visit the Olenivka prison in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, where a blast killed at least 53 Ukrainian soldiers on Friday. Dmytro Lubinets told the Associated Press his request for a joint visit remains unanswered as Kyiv probes the explosion that killed Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by Russia after their surrender in the port city of Mariupol.
- The Treasury Department’s new sanctions on Russia target President Vladimir Putin’s alleged romantic partner, Alina Kabaeva. The 39-year-old retired Russian gymnast has been linked to Putin for more than a decade, though the Kremlin has denied the two have a romantic relationship. She was targeted as part of new sanctions by the United States and Canada on Tuesday against Russian business elites, a yacht and the majority owner of one of the world’s largest steel producers.
Battlefield updates
- The southern city of Mykolaiv came under renewed shelling overnight, according to its mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych. He said a building caught fire and a supermarket was destroyed in the frontline city, which has come under heavy bombardment.
- The war, now in its sixth month, has left more than 3.5 million Ukrainian homeless, as it destroyed 140,000 houses, apartments and residential buildings, the country’s defense ministry said.
From our correspondents on the ground
Former Ukraine prison detainees doubt Russia’s deadly blast story: The Olenivka prison in eastern Ukraine was known to human rights groups as a lawless place where pro-Russian forces hold civilians flagged as potential enemy “collaborators” and prisoners of war, Mary Ilyushina reports. That was even before the blast that killed at least 53 Ukrainian soldiers.
The detention facility held people brought from Mariupol after Russia captured the southern Ukrainian port in a brutal siege. Among them were soldiers who made a last stand at the Azovstal steel plant before finally surrendering.
In March, nearly three dozen aid workers volunteering to rescue civilians from Mariupol ended up in the Olenivka prison because Russian officers and separatist forces considered them suspect. Three aid workers who were released said the building where the soldiers died Friday was separate from where captives are held.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: The United Nations has expressed hope that the first grain shipments from blockaded Ukrainian ports could start Friday. However, the exact coordinates needed to ensure a safe passage for ships were still being negotiated on Thursday, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said.
The fight: Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.