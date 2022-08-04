Volcano eruption near Iceland airport sparks travel fears, risky photo shoots

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A massive volcano erupting close to a global travel hub, Iceland’s Keflavik Airport, led to close monitoring by officials and sparked fascination from people who ventured near the bright orange lava flows despite warnings. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Fagradalsfjall volcano in southwest Iceland erupted Wednesday at 1:18 p.m. local time, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, which urged people to stay away from the sparsely populated area on the Reykjanes peninsula — though some still went up close to snap photographs with their children and fly drones.

The eruption, a volcanic fissure, is occurring about 10 miles from Keflavik International Airport and about 20 miles from the country’s capital, Reykjavik. As of Thursday morning, the airport — which has flights from Seattle, London and Frankfurt — remained open and operational.

“Currently, there have been no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

International travelers will recall the 2010 eruption of the country’s Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge ash clouds into the atmosphere, grounding air traffic and leaving millions stranded.

“What we know so far is that the eruption does not pose any risk to populated areas or critical infrastructure,” Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said in a statement. “We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The eruption is classified as a volcanic fissure eruption, which does not usually result in large explosions or significant production of ash dispersed into the stratosphere.

But it still prompted warnings to stay away due to the risk from noxious fumes and hot magma.

“The eruption follows intense seismic activity over the past few days. It is considered to be relatively small and due to its location, there is low threat to populated areas or critical infrastructure,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The exact location of the eruption is in Meradalir, about 1 mile north of Mt. Stori-Hrutur, according to the Icelandic Met Office.

The area has experienced “strong earthquakes” in recent days ahead of the eruption, it added, and warned of ongoing tremors, rocks falling and gas pollution. The same volcano also erupted last year, it said, and lasted about six months.

Volcanoes are a fact of life in Iceland, a country that sits atop the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, caused by the separation of the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates. On average, the country experiences a volcanic event about every four years.

However, the same geological activity is also responsible for some of the country’s most dramatic natural features such as black sand beaches and geothermal lagoons, which draw in millions of foreign tourists.

Volcanic eruption has started in SW Iceland🌋



Risk to populated areas & critical infrastructure is considered very low and there have been no disruptions to flights.



Follow @Vedurstofan for updates and check out this live stream from @mblfrettirhttps://t.co/ChoNxnR2Vp — MFA Iceland 🇮🇸 (@MFAIceland) August 3, 2022

The current volcanic response is being led by Iceland’s department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management alongside the Meteorological Office and University of Iceland. Scientists are also in the area with Coast Guard helicopters to assess the situation, the government said.

