A grain silo is on fire on the two-year mark of the blast that destroyed the port of Beirut. (Manu Ferneini for The Washington Post) Middle East Lebanon’s port is ablaze on anniversary of blast that killed more than 200

BEIRUT — On a nationwide day of mourning, Beirut’s port was quiet. The calm of chirping birds and splashing waters was broken by the occasional distant snap: the sounds of a fire burning inside and around silos on Lebanon’s waterfront, the site of an explosion that ravaged the city exactly two years ago, killing more than 200.

On Aug. 4, 2020, a fire at a hangar in Beirut’s port triggered one of the world’s biggest nonnuclear explosions, destroying large chunks of the capital. On the two-year anniversary of the blast, another fire is burning at the port, an image that has triggered anger and fear among Beirut residents, especially the families of the victims and those living near the port, for whom the fire is reminiscent of one of the worst days of their lives.

In the afternoon, parts of the silos began falling just as families of victims, activists and others marched to a location overlooking the port for an event to mark the day, and to repeat demands for justice and accountability from Lebanon’s leaders.

Remnants of silos at Beirut's sea port collapsed on Aug. 4, on the second anniversary of the deadly explosion that destroyed large parts of the city. (Video: Reuters)

The fire erupted after grains stored in the silos had been baking under a broiling sun and intense humidity, fermenting and toasting. Over time, the oils from the grains sparked a fire, which has been growing and licking the gutted sides of some of the 157-foot-tall structures.

The flames have been burning for three weeks. On Sunday, four of 16 silos in the northern bloc began collapsing. On Thursday, the fire continued to weaken the structures, with four more silos leaning to the side and then collapsing, throwing up a cloud of sand-colored dust a few hundred feet away from those marching.

Emmanuel Durand, a French civil engineer who has volunteered his services and technical knowledge and was working alongside rescuers to monitor the structure, said the southern bloc is structurally sound. Those silos were built later, are in better condition, have stronger foundations and were mostly empty at the time of the 2020 blast, he said. There is no fire burning there, he added.

“The measurements by both laser scanning and inclinometers show that it is stable,” he said.

In April, the government, fearing the grain silos would all eventually collapse, announced that it had ordered their demolition. But activists and some families of victims have adamantly argued against the move, instead calling for their preservation as a memorial site for those killed.

The protest against the demolition is also symbolic of the protest against a disrupted pursuit of justice: Activists, members of parliament and civilians are calling for the silos to be left untouched until an independent investigation into the causes of the blast is carried out.

A judicial probe that began in 2020 has come to a slow halt: The first judge leading the investigation charged four officials with negligence for ignoring 2,750 tons of highly combustible ammonium nitrate for six years, during which time the material was stored on the waterfront in a warehouse alongside fireworks and paint thinners, on the edge of a very crowded city.

The judge was dismissed from the case after two of the former ministers he charged filed a complaint, alleging that he had demonstrated a lack of neutrality in choosing prominent figures to appease an angry public.

The judge that followed him, Judge Tarek Bitar, faced resistance from officials whom he tried to question, arguing that they have immunity or that he lacks authority. They flooded the courts with legal cases seeking his removal. His work has been suspended as a result: The courts that are set to rule on complaints against him are on hiatus because of the retirement of judges.

“Our demands are clear,” said Najat Saliba, an atmospheric chemist and newly elected member of parliament. “And the top demand is the independence of the judiciary so that people at least feel that the victims and their souls didn’t go to waste.”

Saliba won a seat in parliament in May as part of a group of new independent candidates dubbed “the forces of change,” who have demanded new blood in a parliament largely ruled for decades by aging men from the same families.

Saliba said the silos must stand as witness to what happened in Beirut, and that the stable ones should not be touched until justice is achieved.

“The government is saying there is an economic loss over the lost basin area,” she told The Washington Post. The priority is delivering justice to the families, Saliba insists.

“We are telling [ministers], no matter what happens, the silos will have to remain straight and up,” she said. “They remain so that they are a testimony of our collective memory.”

On Thursday, thousands gathered on a bridge overlooking the port, and at 6:07 p.m., the time of the explosion, the din quieted for a moment of silence. Then, as helicopters in the background tipped containers of water over the smoldering remains of the newly-fallen silos, the mother of one of the victims addressed the crowd.

“We want to know the truth. It’s our right to know those who are responsible for this horrendous crime are held accountable!” Mireille Khoury, who lost her son Elias, 15, yelled into a microphone. “It was the right of my son and all the victims to live, and to be safe,” she continued, her voice breaking at the word “safe.”

Men and women wept silently, standing underneath a large Lebanese flag marked with red splotches to represent the blood of those lost in the blast. Arms were raised in a collective oath, united voices repeating the words “I swear” after each promise.

“I swear by their pure blood, by the tears of mothers and siblings and fathers and children and elders,” a woman read out from a statement, “that we will not despair, we will not acquiesce, we will not comply, we will not retreat, we will not indulge, we will not underestimate. We are here, and here we will stay until the end of time.”

Earlier in the day, some family members of victims visited the port to pay their respects to the dead. Port security officers seemed unruffled by the weight of the day, even expressing annoyance at the attention the silos and port are still receiving. But those working deeper inside felt differently.

One soldier stood guard behind the silos amid mounds of dented metal crates, thick tangled rope and wrecked cars peppered with signs of old lives, from rusted aerosol cans to curtain rods still in their packaging. Three ships that had been in the port when the blast occurred are still there, their hulks lying on their sides. One vessel that had been thrown clear out of the water sits slowly rusting on the poured concrete.

When asked whether the mountains of wreckage towering over him is all from the explosion, he nodded. “And it will stay,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. “Look at it, it’s a mountain of garbage. Who’s gonna remove it?” When asked whether the government has plans to, he shook his head with a sad smile. “Who can afford it?” he said.

The soldier had lost a friend in the blast, another soldier who was stationed with a superior close to the silos. “When we found his vehicle, it was this big,” he said, holding his hands about 20 inches apart. When asked whether he feels any particular way about the southern bloc of silos being kept as a memorial or demolished, he shrugged.

It doesn’t feel weird to work so close to a place where he lost a friend, he said.

“You get used to it. It’s life,” he said. “Those who can’t are the families. For example, I knew him for one year: They lost their son.”

