The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, explained

MOSCOW — The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region has simmered for decades. In 2020, the two sides fought a bloody war for territory — one that ended with a fragile Russian-brokered truce.

On Wednesday, tensions flared again in the mountainous enclave, which is located inside Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists. Both sides accused each other of breaching the cease-fire and three soldiers, including two from Nagorno-Karabakh and one from Azerbaijan, were killed.