The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, explained

MOSCOW — The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region has simmered for decades. In 2020, the two sides fought a bloody war for territory — one that ended with a fragile Russian-brokered truce.
The skirmish prompted international calls to quell the fighting, including from both the Kremlin and U.S. State Department. “We are watching very closely, we are naturally concerned about the situation worsening,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday, Reuters reported.
Here’s what you need to know about the fight over Nagorno-Karabakh, the longest-running conflict in the post-Soviet sphere.