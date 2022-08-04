South Korea’s president skips Nancy Pelosi meeting due to staycation

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met leaders of Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan in her closely-watched tour this week — but not the South Korean president. The official reason: He was on a staycation. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Just before Pelosi flew into town late Wednesday, President Yoon Suk-yeol attended a theater performance in Seoul and socialized at dinner and drinks with the actors. On Thursday, as Pelosi met with senior Korean lawmakers, those photos went viral on social media.

Yoon’s decision sent South Korea’s presidential office scrambling to downplay accusations that he shunned a meeting with Pelosi in a bid to placate China, as the country navigates the rising competition between its largest trading partner and the United States, its biggest security ally.

The political novice, who faces plummeting approval ratings less than three months into taking office and won the presidency with the narrowest margin in South Korea’s election, has vowed to make his country a “global pivotal state” and a geopolitical force.

But his glaring absence on the global stage fired up critics, who accused the conservative South Korean president of deliberately shunning the U.S. senior official in town out of concerns about retaliation from Beijing. Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan flared up tensions between the self-governed island and Beijing.

Yoon’s office said he scrapped his summer travel plans and opted for a Seoul staycation in order to plan for future political activities and take rest at home.

Yoon’s spokesman said the president’s summer holiday was planned ahead of Pelosi’s Asia trip, and that Yoon had attended the theater performance before Pelosi’s plane arrived. Pelosi, whom Yoon said was not available to meet, flew into South Korea that evening.

“I have received questions about whether the president avoided meeting with the House Speaker because he was wary of China,” said presidential spokesman Choi Young-bum. “All these things are decided based on a thorough consideration of our country’s national interest.”

He also refuted a reporter’s question about Yoon’s unavailability signaling a shift in Seoul’s alignment amid U.S.-China rivalry, calling the question an “exaggeration.”

In place of an in-person meeting, the South Korean President and the Pelosi spoke by phone late Thursday about strengthening the bilateral alliance and cooperating on regional security issues, according to a readout from Yoon’s office.

Yoon, who took office in May, pledged to “rebuild” the alliance between South Korea and the United States which he said deteriorated under the outgoing liberal president Moon Jae-in. The Moon administration sought to work with North Korean allies, including China, to help broker a peace deal with Pyongyang.

While Yoon vowed a stronger political stance on Beijing, South Korea still walks a fine line. South Korea’s right-leaning Chosun Ilbo newspaper ran an editorial titled “Yoon’s avoidance of Pelosi meeting may send wrong signals to the U.S. and China.” The paper warned the South Korean government of a “submissive attitude,” towards China, that can misshape geopolitical relationships.

Pelosi will fly out to Japan late Thursday after visiting the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea. Yoon called her visit to the border area “a sign of a strong deterrence against North Korea” in the phone conversation.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to meet with Pelosi on Friday, on the final stop of her trip.

