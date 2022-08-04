Ukraine Live Briefing: Brittney Griner trial nears end; Sweden, Finland’s NATO bid approved in U.S. Senate

August 4, 2022 at 3:26 a.m. EDT
WNBA star Brittney Griner stands behind bars in a courtroom for a hearing, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2022.
WNBA star Brittney Griner stands behind bars in a courtroom for a hearing, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Evgenia Novozhenina/AP)
The Senate voted overwhelmingly to admit Sweden and Finland into NATO, as WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s trial on drug charges in Moscow nears its end. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Olympian Griner will return to court in Moscow, with a verdict expected soon even as U.S. officials call for a prisoner exchange. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to accept a deal to free Griner and former security consultant Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year prison term in Russia. The United States has declined to say whether a proposed swap is for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.
  • The Senate’s vote on NATO backs a major expansion of the Western military alliance. The 95-1 vote on Wednesday made the United States the 23rd of 30 NATO members to ratify the proposed accession, which the two Nordic nations say was prompted by Russia’s threats and Europe’s changing security landscape.
  • The United Nations will probe the attack at a detention facility held by pro-Russian separatists, which killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during Russia’s siege of Mariupol. The terms of the fact-finding mission are still under negotiation, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres announced, as Kyiv sought to visit to the Olenivka prison in eastern Ukraine.

Global impact

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to “talk directly” with Chinese leader Jinping to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine, he told Hong Kong-based newspaper SCMP in an interview. Beijing has tried walking the line between ties with strategic partner Moscow and the threat of Western sanctions.
  • Several ships loaded with grain await approval to leave Ukrainian ports, after the war’s first grain shipment from Odessa port passed inspection in Turkey and carried on to Lebanon under a deal to ease the word’s food crisis.
  • Italy is investigating the case of a former Russian official who was hospitalized in Sardinia this week after suffering neurological symptoms, according to Italian media. Anatoly Chubais resigned as the Kremlin’s climate envoy soon after Russia invaded Ukraine.

From our correspondents on the ground

India turns to Russian fertilizer, showing challenge of isolating Moscow: India has dramatically increased its imports of fertilizer from Russia, showing the difficulties the United States and its allies face in isolating Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, Niha Masih reports.

The increase in fertilizer imports from Russia makes the country India’s top supplier, according to information provided in Parliament by the minister of chemicals and fertilizers. The shipments come on top of record imports of discounted Russian oil.

As the war in Ukraine drags into its six, so does the challenge of seeking to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military campaign without hurting the poorest in the world.

