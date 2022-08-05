At least 7 dead after Israel strikes targets, kills militant leader in Gaza

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM – The Israeli military launched air strikes on targets inside Gaza Friday, according to Israeli officials and people inside the enclave, killing a leader of an Islamic militant group. The attacks followed several days of days of threats from militants in Gaza after Israel arrested an Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank earlier in the week.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said at least seven people were killed and 40 injured in two initial strikes, one in Gaza City and another in Khanyounis in southern Gaza. Video posted on social media showed extensive damage to at least one multi-story building.

Among those killed was Tayseer Jabari, a top Islamic Jihad leader, according to a statement by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Israel Defense Forces said shortly after the strikes that it was attacking militants belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza in an operation dubbed “Breaking Dawn.” The first strikes may have been targeting leaders of the Al-Quds brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing, according to Palestinian media.

The enclave is governed by the Hamas militant group, usually considered a rival of Islamic Jihad. But Hamas condemned the attacks. “The resistance, with all its military arms and factions, is united in this battle and will say its word with full force,” the group said in a statement. “It is no longer possible to accept the continuation of this situation as it is.”

The Israeli military had sealed the checkpoints in and out of Gaza and had closed roads and restricted movements in nearby Israeli communities as tensions spiked in recent days. The move sparked complaints from citizens that they were being held hostage by threats from Gaza and prompted calls from Israeli hard-liners for Israel to take action inside the enclave.

“To our enemies, and specifically to the leadership of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, I would like to emphasize, your time is up,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said during a tour of the area earlier Friday.

After Friday’s action, the military warned residents within 80 kilometers of Gaza, including Tel Aviv, to be alert from rocket fire and issued an emergency alert to last at least until Saturday evening.

Israeli forces had arrested Bassam al-Saadi, an Islamic Jihad leader, after a firefight in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday. A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed in the exchange. Israel said al-Saadi, 62, had been coordinating militant activities in area known for armed resistance.

The exchange marks the most extensive military engagements between the two sides since an 11-day air war a year ago in which more than 250 Palestinians and 13 people inside Israel were killed.

Balousha reported from Gaza City.

