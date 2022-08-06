Militants maintain rocket barrage against Israel after strikes in Gaza kill 12

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Israeli forces and militants in Gaza continued to exchange air and rocket attacks Saturday following Israeli airstrikes that have killed 12 inside the enclave Friday, including the leader of Islamic Jihad brigade, and injured more than 80 others. There was no sign of let up in the fighting and the Israeli military said it had prepared for its operations to last at least a week.

Militants fired more than 200 rockets toward Israel in retaliation overnight, according to the Israeli military, a barrage that was ongoing Saturday afternoon.

Emergency response officials reported no casualties from the rocket fire, as thousands of residents of southern and central Israel sheltered in safe rooms or community air raid bunkers. Two civilians reportedly received minor injuries as they ran for cover.

Israel Defense Forces said its Iron Dome air-defense network had intercepted about 95 percent of the rockets. There were no reports of significant property damage. Officials said 36 of the launches had fallen short in Gaza.

The IDF continued to carry out airstrikes in Gaza, targeting what it said were rocket-manufacturing, storage and launch sites. The attacks killed one person in the Khanyunis area early Saturday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the first fatality since the initial IDF strikes killed 10, including a five-year-old girl.

Military officials said they launched a preemptive attack after detecting signs that Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was moving equipment into place for an “imminent” attack on Israeli civilians in communities near Gaza. Tensions have been mounting between the sides since Israel arrested a PIJ leader in the West Bank on Tuesday.

The initial strike Friday killed Taysir al-Jabari, a top Islamic Jihad leader, when a missile destroyed part of the Palestine Tower apartment building. Israel also stepped up arrests of suspected PIJ operatives outside of Gaza. The IDF said forces had taken 20 men into custody after raids near Hebron, Ramallah and other West Bank locations.

There was no sign that Hamas, the rival militant group that governs Gaza, was taking part in the attacks against Israel, although the group released statements condemning Israel’s airstrikes.

Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political chief, said Israel bears the full responsibility for the current fighting and in a call with Egyptian mediators he demanded an immediate halt to the IDF strikes.

Hamas, which maintains its own stock of weapons and has fought multiple wars with Israel, has not always joined in PIJ’s fights. The group sat out several days of exchanges between PIJ and Israel in 2019 after Israel killed another top PIJ commander. It’s actions now could be pivotal in determining whether the current fighting escalates even further. Diplomats from the United Nations and Egypt said they are working to calm tensions before that happens. A delegation from Cairo was expected to arrive in Gaza Saturday, according to media reports.

“The most important thing is whether Hamas is going to intervene or not,” said Yossi Kuperwasser, a former head of intelligence research for the Israeli army. “Right now, I think they are sitting on the issue. They are offering moral support to Islamic Jihad sure, but they don’t hint that they are getting involved. The situation is very fragile.”

Israeli officials hope that conditions are right for a relatively quick end to the violence. In the year since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war that killed more than 250 Palestinians and 13 people inside Israel, 14,000 Gazans have gotten permits to work in Israel, a source of vital cash inside in the enclave that has dried up since Israel sealed the borders amid tensions earlier this week. Rebuilding, mostly funded by outside donors, had begun to pick up pace in recent months.

On a military level, analysts say Hamas has not had time to fully replenish the supply of rockets it fired in the last war, a possible disincentive to engage in another major battle now. But opinions within the organization are known to be divided, with some officials outside of the enclave more eager for an escalation.

For civilians, the situation inside Gaza is deteriorating quickly. Officials said they would shut down the already limited electricity supply as of noon Saturday because of a lack of fuel to run generators. There were lines to buy bread even as occasional IDF strikes landed elsewhere in the enclave of 2 million people.

Mahmoud Jaber, 23, had been in line outside a bakery in Gaza City for half an hour and had another hour to wait until he could shop for the 13 people, including seven children, who live in his house.

“We do not know how long the war will last,” he said.

Balousha reported from Gaza.

