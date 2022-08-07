War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: Kyiv says ‘grain corridor’ is working; U.N. warns of potential ‘nuclear disaster’

By
August 7, 2022 at 3:58 a.m. EDT
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Star Helena is seen at the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 7, 2022. (Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministr/Via Reuters)
A second caravan of ships loaded with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Black Sea ports, as officials hail the movement of grain under a deal brokered by the United Nations and facilitated by Turkey. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Four ships carrying almost 170,000 metric tons of grain headed out Sunday under the deal to ease the global food crisis, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. The first foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine to be loaded with grain since Russia’s invasion, he said a day earlier.
  • Ukraine’s largest and most profitable port will join those restarting operations following months of blockades, Mustafa Nayyem, deputy infrastructure minister said on Facebook. The Pivdennyi port will work Odessa and Chornomorsk ports to export 3 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products within a month, Nayyem said.
  • Kyiv hailed the progress: “This is evidence that the ‘grain corridor’ has worked … and works safely at the moment.”
  • The United Nations is warning of a potential “nuclear disaster” after heavy shelling struck Europe’s largest atomic power plant, sparking a blame game between Russia and Ukraine over who was responsible. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine highlights the potential for “catastrophic consequences.”

Battlefield updates

  • The “poor performance” of Russian troops amid the conflict with Ukraine has been costly for its military leadership, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday, noting that at least six Russian commanders had been dismissed from their roles in recent months.
  • Kharkiv’s mayor reported that at least two city districts were targeted by Russian missiles overnight. Ihor Terekhov said information on the victims and destruction in Novobavarsky and Nemyshlyansky was not yet clear.
  • Russian forces have carried out a string of ground attacks to attempt to break through Ukrainian defensive lines north, west, and south of Donetsk City. In the south of Ukraine, Russian troops remain on the defensive and have not conducted offensive operations, according to an Institute for the Study of War analysis.

Global impact

  • The head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine arm resigned Friday following a report from the human rights group that said Ukrainian troops had repeatedly endangered their own people by stationing themselves in heavily-populated areas and reportedly violated international law. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also condemned the investigation.

From our correspondents

Russian men, dying in war, leave many families sad, angry and silent. When Yevgeny Chubarin told his mother he was joining the Russian army to fight against Ukraine, she cried and begged him not to go. By May 15, he had an AK-47 and was on his way. The 24-year-old stone-factory worker was killed the next day, The Post’s Robyn Dixon writes.

Stories like his are taboo in Russia, where the wrenching grief of many families is buried beneath the triumphant bombast of state media. The war is portrayed as an existential struggle for survival, against “Nazis” as well as NATO, and a virtual news blackout about the bloody toll underscores Kremlin anxiety about the durability of its manufactured support.

