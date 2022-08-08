Top Pakistani Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan; Shiites targeted in Kabul

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KABUL — A top leader of the Pakistani Taliban militia was reported killed Sunday in southeastern Afghanistan, potentially dealing a serious blow to peace talks being negotiated between the extremist group and Pakistani officials with assistance from senior Taliban leaders in Afghanistan. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight An aide to the Pakistani militia leader, known as Omar Khalid Khorasani, said in a tweet Monday morning that he died in a bomb blast in southeastern Afghanistan. “He is no more with us,” said the aide, Ehsanullah Ahsan. “May Allah … give him the highest place in Jannah,” or heaven.

The reported death of Khorasani followed months of talks that began shortly after Afghan Taliban forces took power in Kabul one year ago. Numerous delegations have met in Afghanistan since then to help end the years-long conflict between Pakistani forces and hard-line Pakistani militants.

In the capital, Kabul, Taliban authorities have been struggling to contain a rash of terrorist attacks on the Shiite Muslim community over the past week. The attacks, mostly claimed by Islamic State militants, have sown panic in the Shiite community as it observes a period of religious mourning for a figure revered by Shiites: Imam Hussein, a grandson of the prophet Muhammad slain in battle in the 7th century

Taliban officials had promised to protect the community’s 10-day mourning tradition, which was due to culminate Monday with processions and funereal music, bringing tens of thousands of people into the streets. But after the third attack Saturday, a bombing in the heart of the Shiite community, officials virtually shut down the activities for fear of further violence.

On Monday morning, police cut off the area to all outside traffic and banned all local traffic. Roadside displays of brilliant religious flags and banners were taken down, and security forces in armored vehicles, some mounted with machine guns, continually patrolled the near-empty streets.

Taliban officials also cut off all local cellphone signals across Kabul on Monday to prevent remote-controlled bombings. Two of the recent terrorist attacks involved bombs that were hidden in ordinary objects in separate crowded areas of the Shiite community and were detonated remotely.

“People here are very afraid now after what has happened, but still they have strong feelings that they must come out and honor Imam Hussein,” said Habib Rezaie, 55, a travel agent. “He was a great hero for the world, not only for Islam. But I think in these circumstances, it would be better if people stay home and not express that love so extravagantly.”

