Ukraine Live Briefing: U.N. demands access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calls attacks ‘suicidal’

August 8, 2022 at 3:40 a.m. EDT
A still image taken a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 07 August 2022.
A still image taken a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 07 August 2022. (Russian Emergencies Ministry Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that international inspectors be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which was shelled in attacks that damaged radiation monitoring sensors and raised fears of a “nuclear disaster.” Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • “Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing,” Guterres said, calling for the International Atomic Energy Agency to be granted access to the plant in southeastern Ukraine to assess conditions. He was speaking at a news conference in Japan Monday as Hiroshima marked the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing.
  • Radiation levels at the damaged nuclear power plant remain in normal range, a Ukrainian official said Sunday, adding that the situation remained “tense." Russia and Ukraine continue to blame each other for the attacks at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that strikes on the plant posed enormous risks – and not just Ukrainians. “God forbid, if something irreparable happens, no one will stop the wind that will spread the radioactive contamination,” he said in his nightly address.
  • Zelensky slammed reports Russia is preparing to hold a sham referendum in Luhansk. “If the occupiers follow the path of these pseudo-referendums, they will close for themselves any possibility of negotiations with Ukraine and the free world," he said.

Global impact

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-country tour of Africa on Sunday, seeking to strengthen support on the continent for Ukraine and its allies after a recent Russian charm offensive there — a further sign that Africa is being dragged into Europe’s conflict. Blinken will visit South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda.
  • Two more ships carrying tons of soybeans and corn have set sail from Black Sea ports, Reuters reported Monday, taking the total of grain shipments to ten since operations resumed last week under a U.N.-brokered deal facilitated by Turkey.
  • Amnesty International said it “deeply regrets the distress and anger” but is “fully standing by our findings” in its scathing report, which criticized Kyiv for endangering civilians — and led to the group’s head in Ukraine to quit her job.
  • Close to 1,400 Ukrainians have been transported to Western countries to receive critical medical care since Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s Health Ministry said in a Facebook post, adding that another 500 children were receiving medical care in Europe, the United States and Canada.

From our correspondents

Analysis: Amid world crises, ‘grotesque greed’ wins out. For months, spiking inflation has roiled poor and rich nations alike, The Washington Post’s Ishaan Tharoor writes in Today’s WorldView Newsletter: “The rising costs, which have reached 40-year highs, are largely thanks to the cascading global effects of the pandemic combined with the sudden supply chain and energy market disruptions that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Their effects have been deep and far-reaching... But for major multinational fossil fuel companies, it’s the best of times."

“It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities, at a massive cost to the climate,” Guterres said. “This grotesque greed … is punishing the poorest and most vulnerable people, while destroying our only home.”

