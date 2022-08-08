Heavy downpour floods Seoul streets, submerges cars

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Intense downpours fell over central South Korea, including the capital of Seoul, inundating city streets and leaving people wading through floods late Monday. Photos and video from across the region Monday night showed half-submerged cars, people walking through waist-deep water and subway stations overflowing. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight One particular image sparked online worry and intrigue: a man in a suit sitting atop the hood of a submerged car in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district.

Seoul and other parts of South Korea are currently experiencing torrential downpours.



Dorimcheon stream in Seoul's Gwanak District has flooded all over, evacuation notice just issued for people living nearby.



Crazy scenes in many other places.pic.twitter.com/EafcXpvvBB — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) August 8, 2022

“Nothing is more precious than life and safety. The government will thoroughly manage the heavy rain situation with the central disaster safety measures headquarters,” President Yoon Suk-yeol wrote in a Facebook post late Monday local time. He added that the government is working to evacuate residents from high-risk areas, as well as to implement emergency measures for those who cannot return home because of flooding.

Advertisement

Blackouts hit some parts of the city, and residents living in lower areas were told to evacuate, the Yonhap News Agency reported Monday.

비가 너무 많이와서 지하철 출구가.... 막혔음...... 이게 말이 돼...? 거의 홍수야 pic.twitter.com/wbw3T0jWGT — 멜유 ｡o♡o｡+🎀 (@i_melody_you) August 8, 2022

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued downpour alerts through Monday night across different central regions, warning that some areas would see 50 to 100 millimeters (1.9 to 3.9 inches) of rain per hour. It also sent out heat advisories across eastern South Korean provinces.

Yonhap reported that while not yet official, precipitation data surpassing 136.5 millimeters (5.37 inches) per hour in one Seoul region might be record-breaking for the capital.

These intense precipitation events around the world are increasing because of human-caused climate change. A warmer atmosphere is able to hold more moisture and produce heavier rainfall.

GiftOutline Gift Article