The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Asia

Heavy downpour floods Seoul streets, submerges cars

By
August 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. EDT
People wade alongside submerged cars in a street during heavy rainfall in the Gangnam district of Seoul on Aug. 8. (Yonhap/AFP)
Comment

Intense downpours fell over central South Korea, including the capital of Seoul, inundating city streets and leaving people wading through floods late Monday.

Photos and video from across the region Monday night showed half-submerged cars, people walking through waist-deep water and subway stations overflowing.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

One particular image sparked online worry and intrigue: a man in a suit sitting atop the hood of a submerged car in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district.

“Nothing is more precious than life and safety. The government will thoroughly manage the heavy rain situation with the central disaster safety measures headquarters,” President Yoon Suk-yeol wrote in a Facebook post late Monday local time. He added that the government is working to evacuate residents from high-risk areas, as well as to implement emergency measures for those who cannot return home because of flooding.

Blackouts hit some parts of the city, and residents living in lower areas were told to evacuate, the Yonhap News Agency reported Monday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued downpour alerts through Monday night across different central regions, warning that some areas would see 50 to 100 millimeters (1.9 to 3.9 inches) of rain per hour. It also sent out heat advisories across eastern South Korean provinces.

Yonhap reported that while not yet official, precipitation data surpassing 136.5 millimeters (5.37 inches) per hour in one Seoul region might be record-breaking for the capital.

These intense precipitation events around the world are increasing because of human-caused climate change. A warmer atmosphere is able to hold more moisture and produce heavier rainfall.

Loading...