China’s military extends drills near Taiwan after Pelosi trip

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China’s military said Monday it would continue military exercises around Taiwan, extending an unprecedented show of force in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last week that has raised the potential for conflict involving Beijing, Taipei and Washington. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight After four days of military drills encircling Taiwan, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said in a post on the microblog Weibo that it was “continuing” exercises, with a focus on anti-submarine combat and sea assaults.

The military maneuvers have sent tensions in the Taiwan Strait to their highest level in decades, threatening key shipping routes and trade in a region crucial to global supply chains.

Since Thursday, the PLA has fired missiles around Taiwan and sent almost 200 military aircraft and at least 40 warships to menace the island, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. More than two dozen Chinese military planes have crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, the unofficial sea border between Taiwan and China.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan drew outrage from officials in Beijing, who claim the self-governed democracy is an inseparable part of China and chafe at high-level visits by foreign dignitaries. Beijing has sought to isolate Taiwan by picking off its allies and pushing it out of international organizations.

In response to the visit, China launched military drills, imposed sanctions on Pelosi and her family, and canceled or suspended talks with Washington on issues ranging from climate change to drug trafficking and military matters.

On Monday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian defended the cancellation of military talks in retaliation for Pelosi’s visit, calling Beijing’s countermeasures a “necessary warning” to Washington “not to go down the wrong path.”

“We urge the U.S. side to respect China’s core interests and concern and abandon this illusion of using the Taiwan question to contain China,” Wu said in remarks carried by state broadcaster CCTV.

The drills in six zones targeting Taiwan from all sides put the Chinese military maneuvers closer than ever to the shores of Taiwan’s main island, encroaching within the 12-nautical-mile zone that Taiwan claims as its territorial waters. The exercises, which began on Thursday after Pelosi had departed Taipei — a sign Beijing did not want to court direct military confrontation with the United States — were originally scheduled to wrap up Sunday.

Taiwan’s Transportation Ministry said Monday that some flights and shipping routes were returning to normal after disruption over recent days. The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command did not say when its exercises would end. Taiwan’s military has upgraded its alert level and deployed ships and a shore-based missile system to monitor the situation.

An article posted by state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday said that PLA warships would now “regularly conduct training” on the other side of the “so-called median line.” “There are no so-called ‘Taiwanese territorial waters.’ Taiwan is part of China and the Chinese navy sails in its own territorial waters,” it said.

Such intimidation may undermine Beijing’s goals. China’s leaders, including President Xi Jinping, have repeatedly pledged their commitment to peaceful unification with the Chinese mainland, but have said the PLA will resort to force if necessary.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement Monday that the aggressive military posturing by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had succeeded only in pushing citizens away.

“Taiwan’s mainstream public opinion firmly opposes the CCP’s threat of force,” it said, citing poll results it released in June in which more than 90 percent of respondents said they opposed China’s diplomatic suppression of Taiwan. “This is entirely the result of the CCP’s wrong policy and misjudgment of the situation,” it said.

Pei-Lin Wu in Taipei contributed to this report.

