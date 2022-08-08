War in Ukraine
Russia, Ukraine open to IAEA visit after ‘suicidal’ nuclear plant strike

August 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EDT
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, as seen on Aug. 4. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
In the wake of purported strikes targeting Europe’s largest nuclear plant over the weekend, which caused reported explosions near a spent-fuel storage facility not designed to survive such attacks, world leaders and experts are calling on Russian occupying forces and Ukrainian defenders to declare a military-free zone around the site, and to let international inspectors in.

Russia indicated Monday that it would allow in international observers, but did not indicate if it would take the steps to facilitate such a visit.

Both sides have exchanged blame for explosions near the Zaporizhzhia plant, in southeastern Ukraine, which Russia captured in March. Ukraine has accused Russia of using the plant as a shield for artillery, and of firing rockets into the area. Russia has accused Ukraine of launching strikes in the vicinity.

“Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Monday at a news conference in Japan, amid commemorations in Hiroshima marking the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, conducted by the United States against the Japanese city.

“Russia must immediately cease occupation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and withdraw its military equipment,” read a tweet Monday from Poland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Russian state media outlets reported on Monday that Moscow would be willing to allow international inspectors access to the site. Russia is ready to facilitate a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. atomic energy watchdog, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna told Ria Novosti on Monday. Kyiv has appealed for the same. But the area would first need to be demilitarized to the point that monitors could enter safely.

Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, said Kyiv supports a U.N. team coming to the nuclear site “as soon as possible.”

“We want the watchdog to come to the power plant and check on the status to verify how the nuclear materials are being used,” he said in a phone call with The Washington Post. “And we also want the organization to prepare a report about the violations of nuclear security that Russia is committing in Zaporizhzhia.”

On Saturday, an IAEA statement warned that shelling the plant could cause a nuclear disaster.

“There is no such nation in the world that can feel safe when a terrorist state fires at a nuclear plant,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address over the weekend, urging international agencies to hold Russia accountable for the attack. “God forbid, if something irreparable happens, no one will stop the wind that will spread the radioactive contamination.”

On Sunday, power unit No. 4 of the plant was disconnected because of “partial destruction,” but regional governor Oleksandr Starukh reassured that “everything is more or less under control.” Speaking on government television, Starukh said that “our country has lived through Chernobyl and, understandably, every person and the country has a special attention to these issues.”

Radiation levels at the plant remained within normal range, according to a Ukrainian official.

Built to produce 5,700 megawatts of electricity at full capacity, the Zaporizhzhia plant is essential to Ukraine’s energy circuit and sits about 200 miles from the border with Russia.

Ukraine relies heavily on nuclear energy — its 15 functional reactors, six of them in Zaporizhzhia, provide about half of the country’s electricity, according to the IAEA. Nuclear power has been formative to Ukraine’s strategy to wean off energy dependence on Russia.

Ukraine was also the site of a 1986 nuclear meltdown that sent a radioactive cloud over Europe. The specter of the Chernobyl disaster has loomed large amid fighting near nuclear reactors in recent days.

Jennifer Hassan, Adam Taylor, Kostiantyn Khudov and John Hudson contributed to this report.

