Ukraine Live Briefing: Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘nuclear blackmail’; Ukrainian troops advance towards Izyum

Key developments
- “We are actively informing the world about Russian nuclear blackmail,” Zelensky said in his nightly address, calling for other nations to impose harsher sanctions on Russia for creating “the threat of nuclear disaster.” Ukraine and Russia are trading blame for the attacks on the plant in Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine. “The world should not forget about Chernobyl,” Zelensky added.
- Ukrainian troops are “moving very successfully” towards the key city of Izyum in the north-east, putting further pressure on Russian troops, Ukrainian Presidential adviser Alexsey Arestovych said in a Youtube video. The city of 50,000 is seen as the gateway to the Donbas region, most of which is held by pro-Russian forces.
- Two more grain ships sailed Tuesday under a deal brokered by the United Nations and facilitated by Turkey. One ship is destined for South Korea, the other is headed to Turkey, the Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Centre said in a statement. The ships are carrying a combined total of 70,020 metric tons of foodstuffs.
- Zelensky, in a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post, urged Western nations to ban entry for all Russian citizens. “The most important sanctions are to close the borders," he said, adding that Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”
Battlefield updates
- Russia’s assaults on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut have been its most successful axis in the Donbas region in the past 30 days, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said, though it noted that Russian troops had only gained 10 kilometers during that timeframe. “In other Donbas sectors where Russia was attempting to break through, its forces have not gained more than 3km during this 30 day period; almost certainly significantly less than planned.”
- In the Kharkiv region, at least a dozen settlements came under Russian artillery, tank and aircraft fire, the Ukrainian military said in its latest update. But Ukrainian forces claimed to have captured the town of Dovhenke. Several villages in the northern Sumy region also came under intense Russian fire.
Global impact
- The Pentagon is to send Ukraine an additional $1 billion in military assistance, including tens of thousands more munitions and explosives — the largest such package since Russia launched its invasion in February.
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seeking to strengthen support for Ukraine in Africa on a three-country tour after a recent Russian charm offensive there. “The United States will not dictate Africa’s choices, and neither should anyone else,” he said Monday.
- The United States has obtained a warrant for the seizure of a $90 million aircraft owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. “The airplane is subject to seizure and forfeiture based on probable cause of violation of the federal anti-money laundering laws,” officials said.
From our correspondents on the ground
Accounting of bodies in Bucha nears completion. It’s the closest accounting of victims from Russia’s occupation of the Kyiv suburb, officials say. The Washington Post’s Liz Sly reports from the ground that “after months of meticulous, painful and at times gruesome investigation...[the tally is] 458 bodies, of which 419 bore markings they had been shot, tortured or bludgeoned to death.”
More: “Mykhailyna Skoryk-Shkarivska, the town’s deputy mayor ... said the details of each case were now being investigated by prosecutors working to identify the perpetrators and ultimately try them for war crimes. The Russian troops left the corpses of many of those they killed to rot unattended, but also burned some, possibly out of hygiene concerns or to hide evidence of torture, the deputy mayor said.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: The United Nations has expressed hope that the first grain shipments from blockaded Ukrainian ports could start Friday. However, the exact coordinates needed to ensure a safe passage for ships were still being negotiated on Thursday, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said.
The fight: Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.