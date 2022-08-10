Raymond Briggs, creator of beloved children’s book ‘The Snowman,’ dies at 88

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — British author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, best known for creating the immensely popular picture-book “The Snowman,” has died at the age of 88, his publisher and his family said Wednesday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news,” his family said in a statement, adding that Briggs “was much loved and will be deeply missed.” No cause of death was disclosed, but his family thanked members of Royal Sussex County Hospital “for their kind and thoughtful care of Raymond in his final weeks.”

Briggs’ publisher Penguin Random House also confirmed he passed away Tuesday morning, as readers and fans took to social media where they paid tribute to a man they called “a visionary” and “a genius.”

Born in 1934, Briggs showed a keen interest in illustrating from a young age and soared to fame after creating “The Snowman,” a picture-book that first published in 1978. The book, which tells the story of a boy who makes a snowman that comes to life, went on to sell more than 5.5 million copies worldwide.

“The Snowman” was later turned into an Oscar-nominated, Bafta award-winning film, featuring the song “Walking in the Air” by Aled Jones, which became the soundtrack to the cartoon — and to Christmas in Britain.

“I still watch The Snowman every year and it still hits me right in the heart every time,” read one of many tweets hailing Briggs and his legacy.

Briggs’ publisher praised him for inspiring “generations of creators of picture books, graphic novels, and animations.” Francesca Dow, Managing Director of Penguin Random House Children’s said Briggs leaves behind “a big hole” in the industry.

Raymond Briggs, so effective at conveying a sense of innocence & wonder, as well as pure terror. What a writer pic.twitter.com/peeUIUNHOm — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 10, 2022

“Oh no. Not Raymond Briggs,” tweeted illustrator Rob Biddulph who said Briggs inspired him and his work. “A titan in our industry and a true one-off. The Snowman was a work of undeniable genius — a game-changer, not just in the world of children’s books, but books full stop.”

“Raymond Briggs, so effective at conveying a sense of innocence & wonder, as well as pure terror. What a writer,” wrote another fan.

In 1983, “The Snowman” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Short Film. It went on to win a BAFTA.

One year later, David Bowie recorded a special introduction to the animation.

In 2017, Briggs won a lifetime achievement award from the Book Trust, a British reading charity, for his outstanding contribution to children’s literature.

On Wednesday the trust said it was “devastated” at the news of the a man who produced “wonderful” work. “He will live on in his stunning, iconic books,” the charity tweeted.

Fans of Briggs also remembered his other works and characters including “Father Christmas,” “Fungus the Bogeyman,” and “Ug: Boy Genius of the Stone Age.”

Hilary Delamere, Raymond Briggs’ literary agent said in a statement that he would be remembered for his tales of “love and loss.”

Delamere said that Briggs’ final book, a collection of thoughts, poems, sketches and observations entitled “Time For Lights Out,” had been described as “grimly amusing but never dispiriting,” and captured his very essence.

Both his family, and his agent, reflected that Briggs’ work had touched millions around the world.

“I know from the many letters he received how his books and animations touched people’s hearts,” Delamere said, while his family added: “Drawings from fans — especially children’s drawings – inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond, and pinned up on the wall of his studio.”

We're so sorry to hear of the passing of Raymond Briggs. In 2018 we began an annual collectable series with a 50p celebrating 40 years of The Snowman - which is now one of our most popular thanks to Mr. Brigg's magical characters. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gOavJjsLMd — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) August 10, 2022

