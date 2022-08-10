Ukraine Live Briefing: 13 killed in Dnipropetrovsk strike; Zelensky vows ‘Crimea is Ukrainian’ after blast

Key developments
- A series of overnight Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk have killed at least 13 in the Nikopol region in central Ukraine, according to its regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.
- President Zelensky underscored that “Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never give it up.” He was speaking after an attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea on Tuesday near an area of beach resorts reportedly killed one and injured nine, including two children. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Post it appeared Ukrainian forces had carried out a strike using a weapon not provided by the United States. If conducted by Ukraine, the strike would amount to a dramatic escalation in the nearly six-month war.
Battlefield updates
- Russia has “almost certainly established a major new ground forces formation” to engage in Ukraine, made up of volunteer male troops being incentivized with cash bonuses, Britain’s defense ministry said Wednesday in a daily intelligence update. However, it said the new troops are “unlikely to be decisive to the campaign” given “very limited levels of popular enthusiasm for volunteering for combat in Ukraine.”
- In the northern town of Bucha, 15 bodies were buried Tuesday after they were found four months after Russian forces withdrew from the area. Following meticulous and at times gruesome investigation, officials in Bucha said that they had reached what may be the closest they will get to a final accounting of victims of the murderous rampage by Russian troops that set off worldwide outrage over alleged atrocities: 458 bodies, of which 419 bore markings they had been shot, tortured or bludgeoned to death.
Global impact
- The United States “would not want to implement a total ban on all Russians,” a U.S. official told The Washington Post’s Daily 202. A total travel ban would mean denying entry to Russian dissidents and those who have criticized the war, as well as those who are persecuted for politics or sexual orientation, the official said. The comments come after President Zelensky called for a total Russian travel ban in an interview with The Post this week, comments quickly condemned by Russia.
- President Biden signed documents endorsing Finland and Sweden’s NATO Accession Protocols. It represents the most significant expansion of the military bloc in decades and was prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- Russia successfully launched a satellite on behalf Iran on Tuesday. The satellite is likely to enhance Tehran’s ability to spy on military targets across the Middle East, however Moscow may intend to first use the spacecraft to assist its own war effort in Ukraine, according to Western security officials familiar with the matter.
- Sweden and Canada announced that they will help Britain train Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom.
From our correspondents
In the Ukraine war, a battle for the nation’s mineral and energy wealth: After nearly six months of fighting, Moscow’s sloppy war has yielded at least one big reward: expanded control over some of the most mineral-rich lands in Europe. Ukraine harbors some of the world’s largest reserves of titanium and iron ore, fields of untapped lithium, as well as massive deposits of coal. Collectively, they are worth tens of trillions of dollars.
The lion’s share of those coal deposits, which for decades have powered Ukraine’s critical steel industry, are concentrated in the east, where Moscow has made the most inroads. That’s put them in Russian hands, along with significant amounts of other valuable energy and mineral deposits used for everything from aircraft parts to smartphones, according to an analysis for The Washington Post.
