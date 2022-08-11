Rollercoaster car collision at Legoland Germany injures more than 30

Placeholder while article actions load

A roller coaster crash at the Legoland amusement park in southern Germany injured more than 30 people after one coaster car failed to stop for reasons still unknown. At Legoland Germany’s “Feuerdrache,” or “Fire Dragon,” attraction, one roller coaster car stopped in front of the car station’s entrance. But a second car did not completely stop, colliding into the first train, Legoland Germany said in a written statement to The Washington Post.

Why the car didn’t stop is unknown and an investigation has been opened, the park’s media office added.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. Thursday local time. A total of 38 guests were on both trains, of which 31 sustained minor injuries that were treated on-site by doctors and paramedics. Of them, 14 were sent for further observation, where one person required medical treatment, Legoland Germany said.

The park area was evacuated, the press office said. The emergency response team included at least three helicopters as well as fire, police and paramedic teams. Public prosecutor office officials arrived to the site, Sky News reported.

The Legoland Deutschland Resort on Thursday noted that the ride will be temporarily closed. The park told The Post that while the park will be opened tomorrow, the “Fire Dragon” will remain closed “for the time being.”

“We want to thank all emergency personnel showing great commitment at site today and we want to wish a quick recovery to everyone involved,” Legoland Germany Divisional Director Manuela Stone said in a statement sent to The Post by the park’s media office.

The medieval-themed ride has people line up in a castle-like structure adorned with coats of arms, stained-glass windows and fake stone arches. The roller coaster cars — which run along the coaster’s twists, downhills and turns — are shaped like a green Lego dragon.

“Riding on the back of a fire-breathing dragon you see what life was like in a medieval castle, meeting valiant knights and lovely damsels,” Legoland Deutschland Resort wrote describing the ride. “But beware — do not let the LEGO® dragon that guards the treasure chambers scare you! Passing through a gate into the open, you reach the final run of the ride that will shake you up as you race along this roller coaster.”

The attraction was open to riders ages 6 with accompaniment, or 8 for solo riders, according to the Legoland Germany’s website. There are also minimum height requirements of 3½ feet for accompanied children, 3 feet 9 inches for unaccompanied.

According to Dark Ride Database, which collects information about dark ride attractions — “transportation system that takes riders through a building with a number of scenes,” the website describes — the “Fire Dragon” ride length is 1,476 feet, with a maximum speed of 35 mph and a maximum height of 52 feet.

Last week, a roller coaster accident at a different German amusement park — Wild & Freizeitpark Klotten in the nation’s southwest — killed a 57-year-old woman. She slipped out of her seat and fell 26 feet as her roller coaster car was moving through a curve, DW reported.

