War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: Satellite images show damage at Crimea base; U.N. to discuss nuclear plant

By
and 
 
Updated August 11, 2022 at 4:49 a.m. EDT|Published August 11, 2022 at 4:08 a.m. EDT
A satellite image by Planet Labs shows destroyed Russian aircraft at Saki Air Base after an explosion on Aug. 9, 2022, in the Crimean Peninsula.
A satellite image by Planet Labs shows destroyed Russian aircraft at Saki Air Base after an explosion on Aug. 9, 2022, in the Crimean Peninsula. (Planet Labs Pbc/AP)
Skip to main content
Placeholder while article actions load

Satellite images appeared to show charred aircraft after blasts at a Russian base in Crimea, and the U.N. Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting on security at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Key developments

  • Craters can be seen near a runway in aerial images of the Saki Air Base in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The pictures by U.S.-based Planet Labs emerged as a Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously, told The Washington Post that Ukrainian special forces were behind the attack on the Russian base. While Kyiv claimed nine warplanes were destroyed, Moscow said an ammunition explosion caused Tuesday’s blasts.
  • A Ukrainian attack in Crimea would mark an escalation in the nearly six-month war. It suggests an ability to strike far from the front and a role for covert forces behind enemy lines in the occupied peninsula, where Russian tourists lounge on Black Sea beaches. Russian media said one person was killed at least 13 injured, including two children.
  • Russia requested a U.N. Security Council meeting on Thursday over the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine. The head of the U.N. atomic energy watchdog has appealed for access to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and warned of the need to avert “nuclear disaster.” Kyiv and Moscow are accusing each other of shelling the nuclear facility, which Russian forces captured earlier in the war.

Battlefield updates

  • Two separate explosions in Crimea point to a potential attack rather than an accident in Tuesday’s incident, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.
  • Ukraine’s defense ministry has been mocking Russia over the blast at Crimea’s Saki base, even as the country has not officially claimed responsibility for the explosions. On Twitter, it advised “our valued Russian guests not to visit” Crimea, sharing a video of various beach resorts with the words: “You had a few options this summer … you chose Crimea. Big mistake.” Ukrainian officials have used social media extensively as part of their information campaign during the war.
  • Missiles hit the city of Nikopol and killed two people, according to the regional Dnipropetrovsk governor. He said seven people were injured and dozens of buildings damaged in the city near Zaporizhzhia in a second day of Russian strikes.

From our correspondents

Crimea was a holiday spot for sunbathing Russians. Then the war hit. The explosions on Crimea’s western coast brought the war up close for Russians who went to the peninsula to forget the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine, Adam Taylor writes in this analysis. “The 'Crimean Riviera’ offered beaches along the Black Sea, relaxing dachas and luxurious beach resorts, even mountainous trails and historic ruins — all for a very reasonable price without leaving Russia’s self-declared borders.”

Taylor adds that after Tuesday’s blasts: “Swimmers and bathers stood bewildered by abandoned cabanas as plumes of thick black smoke rose from a nearby Saki air base. Soon, social media videos showed roads out of Crimea clogged with holidaymakers cutting their vacations short.”

Loading...
Loading...