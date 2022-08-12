War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: U.N. urges demilitarization at nuclear plant; grain ship sails to Ethiopia

By
August 12, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. EDT
A rocket launched toward Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region is seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Vadim Belikov/AP)
The United Nations appealed for a demilitarized zone around a nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, and a ship loaded with Ukrainian grain is headed to hunger-hit countries in the Horn of Africa. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The U.N. chief called for the withdrawal of military forces and equipment from around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which Russia seized from Ukraine. As the two countries trade blame for shelling near the facility, the U.N. atomic energy watchdog warned of potential disaster and urged a cease-fire at a Security Council emergency meeting.
  • The Brave Commander, chartered by the United Nations, will export more than 23,000 metric tons of grain through the port of Djibouti in Ethiopia. The shipment is part of a deal to lift the blockade on Ukrainian grain which has propelled rising prices and worsened a global food crisis. Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia are also dealing with their worst drought in decades, with more than 18 million people facing acute food insecurity.
  • Two more ships left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports Friday under the agreement, including one carrying 3,000 metric tons of wheat, according to the defense ministry in Turkey, which helped broker the deal along with the United Nations. That vessel is going to a coastal city west of Istanbul, while another is taking 60,000 metric tons of corn to Iran.

Battlefield updates

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his government officials to stop divulging details about military tactics to reporters. In a nightly address, he said revealing defense plans for “big headlines” was “frankly irresponsible.”
  • At least eight Russian fighter aircraft were “almost certainly destroyed or seriously damaged” in Tuesday’s explosions at the Saki Air Base in Crimea, the British defense ministry says. While this would represent a blow to the base, “the airfield probably remains serviceable,” the British assessment added. A Ukrainian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, previously told The Washington Post that Ukrainian special forces were behind the attack on the Russian base.

Global impact

  • The Kremlin’s war in Ukraine has set back the Russian economy four years in the first quarter since the invasion, opening the door to one of the country’s longest downturns on record, according to a Bloomberg analysis.
  • Kyiv wants the Biden administration to sanction all Russian private banks to pressure Moscow, Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, said in an interview. She said she had relayed the request to the Treasury Department.

From our correspondents

On the Kherson front lines, little sign of a Ukrainian offensive: On the front line in southeast Ukraine, there is little sign that a major counteroffensive is brewing, Washington Post correspondents report from the Mykolaiv region.

“For weeks, Western intelligence and military analysts have predicted that a Ukrainian campaign to retake the strategic port city of Kherson and surrounding territory is imminent,” they write.

But less than a mile from Russian positions, Ukrainian soldiers hunker down in trenches, with the progress they had made here, retaking a string of villages, largely stalled.

