Ukraine Live Briefing: Zelensky asks Europe to ban Russian visas; Strikes in city near nuclear site

August 13, 2022 at 4:06 a.m. EDT
A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on August 4, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union to ban travel visas for Russians, and missiles hit a city in southern Ukraine near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The Kremlin has condemned calls to ban Russian travelers after Zelensky told The Washington Post he wants all Russians to be denied visas to Western countries in a bid to deter Moscow from annexing Ukrainian territory. In a nightly address, the Ukrainian president again told E.U. leaders to impose a ban, which would affect tourists, business executives, students and others. Latvia and Estonia are already halting the issuance of visas to Russians, closing off two vital land routes for Russians to access the European Union since the bloc closed its airspace to Russian aircraft.
  • Russian strikes pounded the city of Nikopol overnight, a regional official said. He said there were no casualties, while reporting damage to homes and a kindergarten in a region near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. An uptick in shelling in districts around the facility, which Russian forces control, has raised alarm. As Ukrainian and Russian forces trade blame for firing near the site, the United Nations has called for a cease-fire there.
  • The Pentagon said it does not know what weapons were used in an attack on a Russian air base in Crimea this week. A military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under terms set by the Pentagon, told reporters the United States found that equipment which was damaged in the explosions includes “a number of Russian aircraft, fighters, fighter bombers, surveillance aircraft,” and “a pretty significant cache of munitions.”

Battlefield updates

  • Ukraine’s military says it now has nearly all of Moscow’s supply lines under firing range in the southern Kherson region, which Russian forces captured earlier in the war. On the front lines near Kherson, progress that Ukrainian troops made in retaking occupied villages appears to have stalled.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States “is concerned” by reports of British, Swedish and Croatian nationals being charged by “illegitimate authorities in eastern Ukraine.” Pro-Moscow separatists in the east have put foreign nationals on trial for fighting alongside Ukrainian forces.
  • Ukrainian officials urged the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit prisoners of war captured by Moscow, after an explosion killed at least 50 Ukrainian soldiers at the Olenivka detention facility in the hands of pro-Russian separatists.

From our correspondents

Odessa’s summer of war: Summer beach days are off limits in Ukraine’s seaside city of Odessa, Loveday Morris and Wojciech Grzedzinski report in this visual story.

“The threat of sea mines and fears that packed beaches could attract Russian shelling mean that a few hours of sunning or a dip in the Black Sea is illegal,” they write.

But the draw is too strong for many residents starved for normalcy. “It’s happiness,” said Olya, 49, a vocalist spending the day at the beach with friends.

