Ukraine Live Briefing: More shelling and more accusations at Zaporizhzhia plant

Key developments
- Ukrainian forces will target Russian soldiers who shoot at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant or shoot from the facility, Zelensky said in his nightly address Saturday, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of additional shelling in the area. He said the Russian soldiers are becoming a “special target” and repeated his call for sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry.
- Zelensky said Russian forces are “trying to intimidate” residents near the plant, and he added that soldiers are hiding behind the plant to fire at the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets. Both faced additional attacks overnight, according to the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, who reported damage but no casualties.
- A state-owned TV network run by the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian shelling at a hydropower plant damaged three of the six turbines there, which they said could affect the cooling of nuclear reactors at Zaporizhzhia. The reports could not be independently verified.
Battlefield updates
- Ukrainian forces are continuing to disrupt Russian supply lines supporting Kremlin troops on the right bank of the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a D.C.-based think tank, said in its latest assessment. Kyiv’s troops struck a bridge on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam again on Saturday, rendering it unusable, according to Ukrainian military officials.
- Several bridges are now out of action in the area. If Russia can’t fix them, its forces on the west bank of the Dnieper “will likely lose the ability to defend themselves against even limited Ukrainian counterattacks,” the ISW said. British defense officials said Saturday that Russia is probably relying on two pontoon ferry crossing points to resupply several thousand troops in the area.
- Ukrainian military officials said they have destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s Operational Command said Saturday that its forces also killed 15 Russian troops and destroyed a T-72 tank and four armored and military vehicles in aerial attacks.
- Zelensky said in his address late Saturday that “fierce fighting” continues in Donbas. ISW analysts say Russian forces may be refocusing their efforts in the northeast to draw Ukrainian forces away from counterattacks in the south.
- Particularly heavy fighting was reported in the Donetsk village of Pisky, which Russia claimed control of Saturday. But British defense analysts said it “probably remains contested.”
Global impact
- As the United States and NATO inject personnel and equipment into Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, vulnerable allies such as Latvia are scaling up their defenses out of fear they’ll be next. About 100,000 U.S. troops are deployed across Europe, but for those on Russia’s doorstep, that’s not yet enough, The Washington Post reports.
- Norway has become the latest country to join an international coalition helping train Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The U.K.-based program “has already provided vital military skills to soldiers now serving on the front line,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.
- A total of 16 grain ships have now left Ukrainian ports, Zelensky said Saturday, under a U.N.-brokered deal to ease the global food crisis.
From our correspondents on the ground
War? Ordinary life? It depends where in Ukraine you live, Miriam Berger reports from Kharkiv, where 21-year-old Vladyslav Nazarenko can’t shake the fear of a Russian rocket or missile attack.
Meanwhile, in Kyiv, Ukraine’s bustling capital, far from the front lines, 22-year-old Pashchenko Denys serves a constant stream of customers looking to laugh and relax — up until the city’s 11 p.m. curfew, Berger writes.
Nearly six months after Russia’s invasion, many Ukrainians are living — and struggling — with these split-screen realities.
