Celebration, uncertainty and fear grip Kabul one year on

KABUL — Chants of "Victory! Freedom!" rang out from central Kabul as dozens of Taliban fighters and commanders gathered to mark a year since the group swept into the Afghan capital, ending a long, brutal war and upending the lives of millions. Cars packed with families slowed to take pictures and video of the scene on Monday. Some drivers honked their horns as they shouted their support, others blasted Quranic recitations. Young men and boys draped in freshly printed Taliban flags joined the crowd, posing for selfies.

“For us this is a day of liberation,” said Muhammad Zubair Shahab, a 22-year-old Taliban fighter who was among the first units to enter Kabul. “By the grace of God in a single year we have brought security to Kabul and eliminated corruption,” he said.

The Taliban takeover of Kabul did bring an end to over two decades of war, but it has also shattered lives, gutted an already struggling health-care system and thrown the country into uncertainty amid harsh crackdowns on women’s rights and a spiraling economic crisis.

As the crowd in central Kabul grew, young children dressed in stained, threadbare clothing appeared at the sidelines, begging onlookers and members of the Taliban for pocket change. “Please, I haven’t eaten, I just want to buy once piece of bread,” they said repeatedly, moving through the crowd. Some gave them money, others shooed them away.

The Taliban fighters celebrating atop a roundabout admitted they have seen the Afghan capital slip deeper into poverty during their year in power.

“When you are liberated you must endure hardship,” Shahab said. He claimed the group has a plan to improve Afghanistan’s economy and the country will eventually rebound.

“The invaders were never going to improve the economy,” he said, referring to the high levels of poverty that existed in Afghanistan for years during the presence of foreign forces before the Taliban takeover.

“They were just here for their own interests, we are here for the Afghan people,” he said.

Elsewhere in Kabul, Taliban checkpoints blocked roads, effectively preventing any counter demonstrations and leaving some feeling trapped inside their own homes on the recently declared national holiday.

Groups of women hoping to publicly protest bans on education for girls frantically exchanged messages trying to find a safe place to gather. A small protest was held indoors after they were unable to assemble outside.

But many women had already decided to remain at home. Some were still recovering from injuries after being beaten in the street by Taliban fighters dispersing a similar protest just days ago. Others feared arrest.

“I am just sitting in my home crying,” a female activist wrote in a message. She requested her name not be published for fear of Taliban reprisals. “They say this is a freedom day, but for us this day marks disaster. The situation is only becoming more and more dangerous.”

