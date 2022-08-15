War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: Nuclear plant strikes spark outcry; N. Korea says Putin to deepen ties

Updated August 15, 2022 at 3:15 a.m. EDT|Published August 15, 2022 at 2:59 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian servicemembers drive past damaged buildings Aug. 14 in Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian servicemembers drive past damaged buildings Aug. 14 in Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region.
Fighting near a nuclear plant in southern Ukraine — which left one employee dead — sparked global outcry, with 42 countries calling on Russia to withdraw from the plant. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Forty-two countries are calling on Russia to withdraw troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to a statement by the European Union dated Friday and posted Sunday. The statement says Russia’s military aggression at and near the plant poses a threat to nuclear safety.
  • The latest round of shelling near the plant killed one employee and injured two others, Ukraine’s nuclear power regulator said on Telegram. The city of Enerhodar was hit at least six times, the regulator said, further shaking the enclave where many nuclear power plant employees live.
  • The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat exported through a U.N.-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s Joint Coordination Center. The ship had departed Friday from Chornomorsk, Ukraine, with more than 3,300 tons of wheat.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will expand their bilateral relations, North Korean state media reported Monday. The two leaders exchanged congratulatory letters to mark Korea’s Liberation Day.

Battlefield updates

  • Ukrainian troops struck a Wagner Group base in Popasna on Sunday, the regional governor said early Monday. Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said in a Telegram post that members of the mercenary group died in the attack but that the death count was still being clarified.
  • Ukrainian forces again struck a bridge near Kherson this weekend, probably rendering all three bridges into the Kherson region “unusable,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a D.C. think tank, said Sunday evening.
  • Moscow is likely in the “advanced planning stages to hold a referendum” in the eastern Donetsk region, which it has not completely captured, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday.
  • Russian offensives near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region were unsuccessful, the Ukrainian military said in an operational update early Monday, after it had said that Moscow made unspecified gains Sunday. Russian proxy troops are operating in the area, according to the ISW.

Global impact

  • New Zealand on Monday deployed 120 people from its defense force to Britain to train Ukrainian soldiers, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement. The deployment is a fourfold increase from the 30 people it sent in May.
  • Pope Francis said the war in Ukraine is diverting “attention and resources” from famine in Somalia. In his weekly address, the Pope said he hoped “international solidarity can respond effectively to this emergency.”
  • A U.N.-chartered vessel packed with 23,000 tons of Ukrainian grain set sail for Ethiopia on Sunday. The ship is the first one bound for an African country and is carrying wheat purchased by the World Food Program. Six more ships have been authorized by the Joint Coordination Center, a U.N.-backed initiative involving Russia and Ukraine, to sail through the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports for loading. They will first need to pass inspection.

From our visual forensics team

In less than an hour, at least six explosions rocked Russia’s Saki air base on the Crimean peninsula last week, The Washington Post confirmed through an analysis of more than two dozen videos and conversations with eyewitnesses and military and geospatial experts.

(Video: The Washington Post)

The blasts at the base, home to the Russian Navy’s 43rd Independent Naval Attack Aviation Regiment, left at least eight military aircraft destroyed or significantly damaged and wrecked parts of the facility, according to defense officials, military analysts and a review of satellite imagery.

If Ukraine was responsible, the attack would be one of its most audacious of the war, playing out in front of residents and tourists deep into Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014.

