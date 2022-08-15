Shanghai Ikea lockdown sparks scramble as China enforces ‘zero covid’

A sudden lockdown at an Ikea store in Shanghai over the weekend unleashed a chaotic scene, as masked shoppers scrambled for the exits, amid an effort to quarantine those in the store after authorities learned that several customers had been exposed to the coronavirus.
Videos were taken down from Chinese social media platforms shortly after they were posted.
In a statement released Sunday, the Shanghai Health Commission’s deputy director, Zhao Dandan, said a 6-year-old boy tested positive for the coronavirus and was in close contact with multiple people who went to Ikea in the city’s Xuhui district. Zhao did not disclose when the close contacts were at the store.
上海徐汇宜家要禁止出入配合流行病学调查，吓得顾客赶快逃亡。在病毒被消灭之前不要在中国逛商场，切记。 pic.twitter.com/dAWbpbln7v— 方舟子 (@fangshimin) August 14, 2022
According to the BBC, the child tested positive after returning to Shanghai from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. He remains asymptomatic and is under medical observation by Chinese authorities.
In a viral video, confused shoppers can be seen trapped in the Swedish-founded furniture store, pushing trolleys and with shopping bags in hand. Some were separated from companions by glass doors. In the background, a store closure announcement plays over a loudspeaker. In one clip, angry shoppers battle security guards at what appears to be a back door or fire exit.
A call to the store Monday evening went straight to voice mail.
Shanghai’s health authorities are requiring people with contacts who visited the Ikea store to quarantine for two days and conduct five days of health checks.
On Monday, the city of 25 million recorded six positive coronavirus cases, five of which were asymptomatic. More than 400 close contacts to the 6-year-old boy were identified; 80,000 people loosely connected to the child were ordered to take PCR tests, according to a weekend news release from the Shanghai Health Commission.
China is one of the only countries in the world to adopt a zero-covid policy — ordering mass testing and long-term quarantines in isolation centers and at home. In April, Shanghai was ordered to undergo a grueling two-month lockdown, spurring a mental health crisis and leaving thousands of residents without a steady supply of food. The emergence of the BA.5 variant sparked fears of another harsh lockdown in the city.
In a June speech in Wuhan, where the first case of the coronavirus was discovered, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that a “dynamic zero-covid policy” ensures the overall security and health of the population, “even if it temporarily somewhat impacts economic growth.”
Eva Dou in Beijing contributed to this report.
