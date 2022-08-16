Crimea ammunition depot blast is work of Ukraine special forces, official says

KYIV, Ukraine — Two people were reportedly injured and infrastructure severely damaged after a major blast rocked an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea in what the Kremlin called an “act of sabotage.”
Russian media also reported Tuesday that Crimean authorities were investigating the possibility of a second attack against a different ammunition depot in south-central Crimea.
Authorities in Crimea, the key Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, said a fire broke out at a depot near Dzhankoi in northern Crimea early Tuesday, causing the ammunition stored inside to detonate. Unverified social media footage showed multiple thick columns of smoke interspersed with rapid-fire explosions and powerful fireballs, as local officials rushed to the scene and vowed to investigate the incident.
Гарний феєрверк як ні крути.— Анатолій Штефан (Штірліц) (@Shtirlitz53) August 16, 2022
Окупований Крим. Джанкой.
Слава Україні та її воїнам 🇺🇦
Telegram - https://t.co/GLExONwKU2 https://t.co/41fyVb8yaV pic.twitter.com/CmKsns6DHC
“A military depot was damaged in an act of sabotage in the vicinity of Dzhankoi in the morning of August 16,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
The powerful blasts damaged nearby buildings, power lines and train tracks, and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents, the ministry said, adding that no one was seriously injured. Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed head of Crimea, reported two injuries as a result of the blast, and declared a regional state of emergency. Work was underway Tuesday to repair local infrastructure.
Ukrainian officials celebrated the blast in statements on social media. “Morning near Dzhankoi began with explosions,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter, describing the explosions as “demilitarization in action.”
“A reminder: Crimea of normal country is about the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism, but Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves,” he said.
“Operation ‘demilitarization’ in the high-precision style of Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories,” Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, said on Twitter. “Our soldiers are the best sponsors of a good mood,” he added. “Crimea is Ukraine.”
Details of how the attack was carried out were not known, and Kyiv did not officially claim responsibility for the blast. But if confirmed, it would be the second successful attack in a week against Russian military targets in Crimea by Ukrainian special forces operating in Russian-occupied territory. A Ukrainian official said they were behind powerful explosions that rocked Saki air base in Crimea last week.
Russian media, citing local residents, also reported Tuesday that clouds of smoke were seen above an air base near Simferopol, in south-central Ukraine. Russian newspaper Kommersant, citing unnamed sources, said authorities were investigating the possibility of a drone attack on a different ammunition depot.
Around midday local time Tuesday, Oleksiy Arestovych, a military adviser to Zelensky, wrote in a Telegram post, “New explosions — at the military airbase in Gvardeisky.”
Timsit reported from France and Khurshudyan from Georgia. Liz Sly and Adela Suliman contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Grain shipments from Ukraine are gathering pace under the agreement hammered out by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices soaring and raised fears of more hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, have departed.
The fight: The conflict on the ground grinds on as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to pummel Ukrainian forces, which have sometimes been able to put up stiff resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes rest on liberating the Russia-occupied Kherson region, and ultimately Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station remain as both sides accuse each other of shelling it.
The weapons: Western supplies of weapons are helping Ukraine slow Russian advances. U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike farther behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.