War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: Ukraine cites more ‘explosions’ in Crimea; U.N. and Russia talk nuclear plant safety

By
and 
 
August 16, 2022 at 3:46 a.m. EDT
Young men swimming across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex that is under the control of Russian forces, along the banks of the Dnipro River on August 15,2022. Chernvonohryhorivka is across the river from Enerhodar.
Young men swimming across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex that is under the control of Russian forces, along the banks of the Dnipro River on August 15,2022. Chernvonohryhorivka is across the river from Enerhodar. (Heidi levine/FTWP)
Skip to main content
Placeholder while article actions load

A top Ukrainian official pointed to more “explosions” in occupied Crimea as local Russian officials rushed to the scene to investigate. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Key developments

  • “Morning near Dzhankoi began with explosions,” an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted, without claiming responsibility for any possible attack near the town in Russian-occupied Crimea. Nearly a week after a powerful attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea showcased a new ability by Ukrainian forces to carry out attacks further behind the war’s front lines, Mykhailo Podolyak said: “Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarization in action.”
  • An ammunition depot was on fire early Tuesday, local authorities confirmed as they pledged to investigate. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the fire caused ammunition stored in the depot to detonate, according to state news outlet RIA Novosti. There were no casualties, the Russian ministry said, and thousands of residents were evacuated.
  • The United Nations and Russia discussed safety around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Monday about how to ensure the safe functioning of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, which is under Russian control, as strikes around the plant have intensified in recent days.
  • Three foreign nationals could face the death penalty in eastern Ukraine after a court in the separatist Donetsk region charged them Monday with being mercenaries, the Russian state media outlet Tass reported. The group, which includes a Croatian national, a Swede and a Brit, pleaded not guilty. Their next court hearing will take place in early October, Tass said.
  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is serving three days in solitary confinement, he said on social media, describing it as “the harshest punishment in the legal prison hierarchy.” Navalny, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence on what his supporters say are trumped-up charges, said last week he was trying to set up a union for prison workers and convicts.

Battlefield updates

  • Russia’s Black Sea fleet is “struggling” to effectively control the waters off Crimea’s coast following Russian forces’ withdrawal from Snake Island and the sinking of Russia’s flagship, the Moskva, in April, the British Defense Ministry said. British analysts said the “limited effectiveness” of the fleet “undermines Russia’s overall invasion strategy, in part because the amphibious threat to Odesa has now been largely neutralised.”

Global impact

  • Five more ships left Ukraine loaded with grain as part of a U.N.-backed initiative involving Ukraine and Russia, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said. Countries around the world are dealing with shortages of wheat, corn and other staples fueled by the war.

From our correspondents on the ground

Inside Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, workers describe explosions and constant fear. Six of them spoke to The Washington Post’s By Loveday Morris, Ievgeniia Sivorka and John Hudson about what it was like to work at the sensitive site — under Russian military control since the early days of the war — as Russia has begun to use the area as a shield for its attacks in recent weeks, triggering global fears of a nuclear accident.

The plant workers — almost all of whom have fled into Ukrainian territory in recent days and weeks — described a deteriorating security situation at the plant, explosions with no warning and a climate of fear, as staff members have disappeared, camera phones have been banned, and representatives of Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy company, have been present at company meetings. The exodus has added worker shortages to a long list of concerns about the plant’s functioning.

“Everything has changed, our lives have flipped upside down,” Svitlana, 53, a former accountant for the plant, told The Post as she and her extended family arrived into Ukrainian territory south of Zaporizhzhia. “You are constantly working under stress,” she added.

Loading...
Loading...