Ukraine Live Briefing: Ukraine cites more ‘explosions’ in Crimea; U.N. and Russia talk nuclear plant safety

From our correspondents on the ground

Inside Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, workers describe explosions and constant fear. Six of them spoke to The Washington Post’s By Loveday Morris, Ievgeniia Sivorka and John Hudson about what it was like to work at the sensitive site — under Russian military control since the early days of the war — as Russia has begun to use the area as a shield for its attacks in recent weeks, triggering global fears of a nuclear accident.

The plant workers — almost all of whom have fled into Ukrainian territory in recent days and weeks — described a deteriorating security situation at the plant, explosions with no warning and a climate of fear, as staff members have disappeared, camera phones have been banned, and representatives of Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy company, have been present at company meetings. The exodus has added worker shortages to a long list of concerns about the plant’s functioning.