War in Ukraine
Today's WorldView • Analysis
As Europe burns, Europeans search for firewood

Ukraine live briefing: Nuclear agency reports cyberattack attempt; grain ship appears in Syria

By
and 
 
August 17, 2022 at 3:54 a.m. EDT
FILE PHOTO: A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on August 4, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on August 4, 2022. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
Skip to main content
Placeholder while article actions load

Ukraine’s energy agency reports a cyberattack attempt, and fighting around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant triggers a flurry of diplomatic calls. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Key developments

  • Ukraine’s nuclear power agency accused Russia of a cyberattack on its website, which it said had failed. Energoatom said Tuesday night that the hacking efforts did not “significantly affect” the company’s official site. While the attack did not appear to impact Ukraine’s power grid, the state energy company which oversees the country’s nuclear plants described it as “unprecedented.”
  • U.N. chief António Guterres will meet Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on Thursday. The secretary general is also set to visit a Black Sea port shipping grain from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal. The agreement was brokered in Turkey to lift a Russian blockade and ease the global food crisis.
  • Satellite images appear to show the first grain ship from Ukraine under the deal docked in Syria, where the government is a close ally of Russia. A photo published by U.S.-based firm Planet Labs shows the Razoni vessel arrived in Syria’s port of Tartus, according to the Associated Press, which said the buyer in Lebanon, where the shipment was initially headed, had refused the order.

Battlefield updates

  • Ukrainian forces reportedly struck Russian targets in Crimea for the second time in days. The occupied peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, is a military supply hub for Russia’s forces and a popular destination for its tourists. The Kremlin said Tuesday’s explosion was an “act of sabotage” as nearby residents fled. A Ukrainian official said it was the work of the Special Forces team believed to be behind an attack on a Russian air base in Crimea last week.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “nuclear terrorism” in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, after the United Nations held talks with Moscow on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Shelling around the facility, under Russian control, has raised alarm, with Kyiv and Moscow blaming each other for the attacks.
  • Russia has “no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” and its arsenal exists mainly to “deter a nuclear attack,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday at a conference in Moscow.

From our correspondents

Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion: A Washington Post examination of the road to war in Ukraine and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans.

This account, in previously unreported detail, is the first in a series of articles examining the military campaign in Ukraine, drawn from in-depth interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials about a global crisis whose end is yet to be determined.

The Post found that the United States intelligence community penetrated multiple points of Russia’s political leadership, spying apparatus and military, and found Vladimir Putin preparing for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Loading...
Loading...