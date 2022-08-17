Ukraine live briefing: Nuclear agency reports cyberattack attempt; grain ship appears in Syria

Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion: A Washington Post examination of the road to war in Ukraine and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans.
This account, in previously unreported detail, is the first in a series of articles examining the military campaign in Ukraine, drawn from in-depth interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials about a global crisis whose end is yet to be determined.
The Post found that the United States intelligence community penetrated multiple points of Russia’s political leadership, spying apparatus and military, and found Vladimir Putin preparing for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.