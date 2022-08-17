Female Saudi activist gets record 34 years in prison for critical tweets

Placeholder while article actions load

BEIRUT — Saudi Arabia quietly sentenced a woman to 34 years in prison over her Twitter activity last week, marking the longest sentence ever for a peaceful activist and launching a fresh wave of fear among the government’s detractors. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In January 2021, Salma al-Shehab was detained in Saudi Arabia, where she was on vacation, days before the Saudi citizen and mother of two was set to return to her home in Britain, rights groups said. The charges faced by the 33-year-old all revolved around her Twitter activity, said the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, which reviewed the court documents and spoke to her friends.

Shehab had been active on the social media platform during campaigns demanding the abolition of the country’s guardianship system, which gives men control over certain aspects of female relatives’ lives. She had also made calls for the freeing of Saudi prisoners of conscience.

The European-Saudi human rights group, which tracks arrests in the kingdom, said Shehab was charged with undermining the security of society and stability of the state, spreading sedition, helping those who seek to disrupt public order, and spreading false and malicious rumors on Twitter.

The charges are familiar: Sowing sedition and destabilizing the state are accusations frequently used against activists in the kingdom who speak up against the status quo. Saudi Arabia has long wielded its counterterrorism law against its citizens whose protests are deemed unacceptable, especially if they criticize the de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In late 2021, the initial ruling against Shehab gave her six years in prison. When she appealed, however, it was increased to 34 — the country’s longest sentence against a peaceful activist, according to several human rights groups.

The sentence includes a 34-year travel ban and the closure of her Twitter account, said Lina al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and communications at ALQST, a London-based Saudi rights group. “Now we’re working with Twitter not to close it or to make them aware that at least if they’re asked to close it, it comes from the Saudi government and not from her.”

In its statement on Tuesday, the European-Saudi rights group said the decision to sentence Shehab under the counterterrorism law “confirms that Saudi Arabia deals with those who demand reforms and critics on social networks as terrorists.”

The group said the ruling sets a dangerous precedent and shows that Saudi Arabia’s widely lauded efforts to modernize the kingdom and improve women’s rights “are not serious and fall within the whitewashing campaigns it is carrying out to improve its human rights record.”

Shehab is a PhD student at Britain’s University of Leeds and a lecturer at Princess Nourah University in Saudi capital, Riyadh. The oral and dental medicine specialist belongs to the Shiite sect of Islam — viewed by many hard-line Sunni Muslims as heretical.

Saudi Arabia often has been criticized for its treatment of the Shiite minority. Earlier this year, New York-based Human Rights Watch said in its annual report on human rights that the kingdom “systematically discriminates against Muslim religious minorities,” including Shiites.

Shehab’s last Twitter activity was on Jan. 13, 2021, two days before her arrest, when she retweeted a classic Arabic song about missing a loved one’s company.

On her Twitter page, which remains active, her pinned tweet topping her activity is a prayer asking for forgiveness if she had ever transgressed against another human unknowingly and asking God to help her reject injustice and help those who face it.

The tweet ends with “freedom to the prisoners of conscience and to every oppressed person in the world.”

Annabelle Timsit in France contributed to this report.

