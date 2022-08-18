Blast kills 21 in Kabul mosque, including influential cleric

Placeholder while article actions load

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A bomb blast in a mosque in the Khair Khana area of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killed 21 worshipers including a prominent prayer leader on Wednesday evening, Taliban officials and residents said. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but a year since the Taliban takeover of the country, the rival Islamic State continues to stage assaults, particularly on places of worship.

“With extreme grief, I am going to say that 21 people were martyred and 33 others injured in a bomb blast in a mosque,” Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police, told The Washington Post on Thursday. “The bomb blast occurred when the worshipers were offering the evening prayer the other day.”

“The law enforcement agencies have been working to arrest the perpetrators of the deadly attack and would be tried in the court of law,” he added.

Emergency services reported receiving 27 injured people Wednesday night, including five children.

Zabihullah Mujahid, acting deputy information minister and a key spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, condemned the bombing in the mosque and added in a tweet Wednesday night that “the killers and perpetrators of the blast will be arrested soon and will be punished.”

Residents said the prayer leader, Amir Mohammad Kabuli, was an outspoken cleric and preacher not associated with or aligned against any group. “I am not sure why and who targeted Mawlawi, but he was a great Islamic preacher and always spoke the truth,” said a resident, using the preacher’s honorific. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation and added that many scholars like Kabuli were targeted before the Taliban took over, often by the Islamic State.

Last week, Rahimullah Haqqani, another prominent cleric linked to the Taliban was killed in a bombing.

The wave of attacks linked to the Islamic State’s branch in the country is the first real sustained challenge to the Taliban since it took over a year ago. The group appears to have expanded its presence in Afghanistan since U.S. forces pulled out. Taliban authorities have repeatedly promised to crush the group.

